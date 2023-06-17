I would like to thank the Union Springs Lions Club for their continued support to the SCAT Van Service. On June 3rd, 2023 the Lions Club once again was kind enough to host a Chicken BBQ to benefit the SCAT Van Service of Cayuga County. This event raised over $1400 for the SCAT Van. Thank you all for your kindness and generosity! Every other week from April through September you help so many local organizations by doing these BBQ's, all of you donating your own time. Your truly are a great group of individuals and I am proud to have you all as my friends!