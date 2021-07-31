Letter: Schweinfurth thanks Skaneateles Area Arts Council for Juneteenth grant

The Schweinfurth Art Center would like to thank the Skaneateles Area Arts Council for their generous support of our Juneteenth events this year. Their funding enabled us to hire Vanessa Johnson, a storyteller in the African style, to offer two storytelling performances for children and adults, and launch a community flag-decorating project.

SKARTS is an important supporter of artists and art organizations in Skaneateles and Auburn, and has been since 2006. Some of the organizations that have benefitted include Auburn Chamber Orchestra, Masterworks Chorale, and The Skaneateles Festival.

The Art Center invites artists, families, and community groups to join the ongoing project by creating a flag to celebrate, recognize, or educate about the contributions of people of color, whether in our community or nationally. The flag can also be used to comment, raise awareness, or educate about the issues of social justice and current events related to people of color in our nation.