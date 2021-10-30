Letter: Several helped when kayak flipped on Owasco Outlet

While kayaking on the Owasco Outlet, we encountered swift moving eddies that flipped one of the kayaks. I would like to express my immense gratitude to the following people whose quick actions prevented a dangerous situation from escalating into something worse:

Mike McNabb, who appeared on his boat, as if divinely summoned (reminiscent of the angel Charles in It's A Wonderful Life) to pull a drenched kayaker from the frigid water and then went back to retrieve the kayak floating down the river.

Michelle Vitale, who dashed from her house with her life vest already fastened, jumped on her JetSki and dragged the water-filled kayak back to the bank by herself.

Linda and Ken Kanya, who offered refuge in their warm house, a hot beverage, thick blanket and a ride back to our vehicle.

These folks were just doing what they normally do at that time of day but responded with cheerful willingness to the distress of strangers.

Thank you!

Susi Doyle Larson lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

