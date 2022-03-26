Letter: Skaneateles food pantry thanks director for decade-plus of service

The Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry would like to thank Judy Gelston for her many years of service to the Pantry. Judy decided to retire as director from the Pantry after 13 years of dedicated service. The community is fortunate to have had Judy's leadership in making the Pantry a valuable community resource. Judy took on the challenges of serving during COVID to keep the Pantry up and running over the last two years. We wish Judy well in her future.

The Pantry is a resource for those in the community that may be experiencing food insecurity, providing food to qualified households in the Skaneateles School District once a week. The hours of operation are Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:00 am and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Located at 819 West Genesee Street in Skaneateles, the Pantry may be contacted by phone at (315)685-5048 or by email at skanpantry@gmail.com. Follow us on our Facebook page: Skaneateles Food Pantry.

As the Pantry moves forward and continues to serve our neighbors, we are always looking for volunteers. If you would like to help. contact us by phone or email.

Mary Giroux writes on behalf of the board of the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

