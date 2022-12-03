Letter: Skaneateles gallery, closing this month, thanks community for 13 years of support

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” says Terry Askey-Cole, a ceramic/mosaic artist who’s been part of Gallery 54 since its founding in 2009, in the popular Finger Lakes Village of Skaneateles. “This isn’t the kind of activity any business looks forward to, or is part of the long-range planning,” she said recently, “so it’s difficult, nearly impossible, to thank all those who have helped Gallery 54 create so many wonderful memories, welcome so many new friends and gain so much love and respect from and for our community.”

She noted that too many remarkable artists have contributed to the Gallery 54 story to individually thank each one for what they did to make Gallery a “go-to” stop for village residents and visitors alike. Many served the gallery as “owners” during their stint, taking responsibility for daily and fiscal operations alike. Many have become award-winning artists. Many more will be missed for “the efforts beyond their art that they contributed to the gallery ... work that now graces countless homes and offices, near and wide.”

In Gallery 54’s final weeks and months several of these artists have helped combat the impact of the pandemic, the economy, and the dwindling ability of fellow artists to contribute to gallery management and operations. Among those, Askey-Cole specifically noted the efforts over recent months of Nella Joseph, painted glassware; stained glass artists Liz and Rich Micho; jeweler Lisa Maffiore and woodworker Fred Weisskopf.

On behalf of these remaining owners, Askey-Cole thanked several local artists who helped create the atmosphere of creativity, friendship and neighborliness that Gallery 54 became known for. Apologizing in advance for the inevitability of leaving someone out, “... on behalf of all those currently active in the gallery our heartfelt gratitude go out to long-time contributors to the gallery’s offerings and operation including jewelers Judi Witkin, Donna Smith, Dana Blythe Stenson, potter Sally Thompson, acrylic/watercolorist Kathy Schneider, and photographer Tom Dwyer.

“And finally,” she said, “we say good-bye to all those gallery customers who have become friends. Your support over the years has been truly appreciated and will be long remembered by all our artists.”

The Gallery will officially close on December 24, 2022.

