Letter: Springport Free Library thanks community for support

The Springport Free Library would like to thank the members of our community for their strength and courage during these extraordinary times. In March much of New York state closed, in an attempt to help flatten the Covid-19 curve. As we move into June we are slowly beginning to open. Please keep in touch with us at our blog springportfreelibrary.org, email ctpjones@yahoo.com, or like us on FaceBook. We are working with government officials to announce a limited service opening date. The library board of trustees is sensitive to the economic hardship caused by the closures and quarantine. The library will not be requesting an increase in funding this year. The library staff would like to take a moment to thank the library board for keeping the staff, and the library running during an exceptional time for library workers. We are counting down the minutes until we can open our doors and see you again! A great big shout out to the Union Springs Central School district graduating class! You guys are beyond special and destined for truly great things! Hope to see you all soon!