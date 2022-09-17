Letter: State Street Run organizer thanks Auburn business for assist

I am one of several individuals that organize The State Street Run, the annual Pub Crawl in Auburn, that occurs every year on the Friday before Labor Day.

This year's event was a huge success. So much so, that we had sold all of our shirts, that we had pre-ordered, days ahead of the event. Lucky for us, we had been wise enough to use The Printery to supply those shirts.

Within a few hours of being asked if they could create more shirts for us, on a very short time frame for completion, The Printery was hard at work getting the job started.

The members of The State Street Run committee, and all of the participants of The State Street Run, owe this fantastic local business a huge debt of gratitude. They went above and beyond to help a local event be a success. Thank you, Vince Schoonmaker, Kyle Krickovich, Mark Lawson, Katie, and Mary Beth. You have all helped us, for years, in making The State Street Run a success, and you absolutely helped make this year's event an overwhelming success.

We look forward to many more years of partnership with The Printery, and cannot encourage others enough to avail themselves of the services of this outstanding company.