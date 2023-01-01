 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stranded driver thanks stranger who stopped for a push in Owasco

Often Letters to the Editor are complaints pointing out the negative side of human beings. I would like to turn this around and suggest that it is a blessing that we have each other. On Christmas Eve. I was driving on Melrose Ave. near Baptist Corners and somehow got consumed by snow in the road—not even the ditch. After several attempts to free myself and the smell of an overworked engine, I decided to call AAA, but to my relief a Cayuga County Highway truck approached. He got out of his truck and asked if he could help. My tepid attempts to scoop out the snow around my tires had helped a little, but not enough for me to extricate my car from the road drift. The man in the truck got behind my car and gave several pushes and I was on my way. Unfortunately, I did not get his name or an opportunity to thank him because quite frankly my beating heart said keep driving and go home.

I would like this letter to be a public thank you to the nice man who must have been covered with snow and who deserves the accolades that I am giving him in this letter. Just another warning: keep blankets and a shovel in your car during these frigid times. If I had to wait for AAA I would have been chilled to the bone at 9 degrees.

Stranded in the snow

Shari Ross lives in Owasco. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

