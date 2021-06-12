Letter: Support for Weber benefit was amazing

The committee for the Jim Weber benefit would like to thank the following for their contributions to a highly successful fundraiser:

The Apple Station

Aurora Brewery

Aurora Volunteer Fire Department

Bianconi Cruises

Cream at the Top

Drifters

Inns of Aurora (Aurora Cooks!, Aurora Market, Fargo, 1833 Kitchen & Bar)

Jane Morgan’s Little House

King Ferry Winery

Tracy Leffingwell

Long Point Winery

Mackenzie-Childs

And a heartfelt thank you to Mike Dugan of Dugan’s Country Grill for donating the food, Penny & Andrew Cook from Swift Water Brewery for donating beer, and EVERYONE who attended, sent donations, or contributed via Go Fund Me.

We are so grateful to be part of such a generous community!

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

