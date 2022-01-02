Letter: Thanking supporters of Cayuga County wreath ceremony for veterans

“Because we believe in the house, we live in that is called America. It is our duty to care for the men and women who proudly wear their uniform while serving. It is also our duty as America’s citizens to care for those same men and women when they are our Veterans” L. A. Townsend

Dear Cayuga County Community:

The Wreaths Across America Executive Committee wishes to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU and APPRECIATION to the following individuals and organizations who helped the Committee sponsor the Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Cayuga County.

Our Community Sponsors who make it possible for the Cayuga County VVA to have Wreaths for our Gold Star Mother and the families of our Fallen Warriors: Mr. Steve Pelc, Heieck- Pelc Funeral Home and Mr. George Bidelman, Bidelman Ford Auburn, New York Location ARMA our Community Public Access Television Station. The outstanding cinematography work of Mr. James Reichert who recorded the ceremony for public viewing on the ARMA Channel enabling Veterans and their families to view the ceremony from the comfort of their home. The Citizen Columnist Mr. David Wilcox and news. Reporter Mr. Kelly Rocheleau. The Cayuga County WAA Wreath Delivery "Angel'' Mr. Ken Tryon of Dryden, New York and Page Transportation, Weedsport, New York, Ms. Emily Carney, Logan Staples and Terra DeLong WAA Representatives, Scott Fedigan, The membership of the VVA704 and The Auburn High School Music Boosters.The many hearts and helping hands of the Port Byron School District Alumni Community.

Community Participants and Wreaths Across America Program Supporters: Auburn High School Orchestra Students, Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Students under the direction of Professor Theresa Misiaszek, Coordinator of Criminal Justice, Cayuga Community College, Auburn Campus, Advisor Cayuga Community College CJ Club, Dana L. West Jr. / Sr. High School Alumni Community, Rev. Jon W. Rohde, Priest in Charge, SS Peter and John Episcopal Church Chaplain Jerry Fulmer, U.S.A.F., Vietnam Veteran, and Member of VVA, Chapter #704, Members, American Legion Post #1776, Carnicelli-Indelicato, & 102nd MP Company, NYS National Guard, Darlene and Enrique Nila, Lily Nila Mary Nila, Jenna Nila, Nicholas C. Valenti, Central District Director New York State Council, VVA.

Jazzibell DeVoe, Gold Star Daughter of PFC Patrick A. DeVoe II Dana L. West High School Class of 2000, Killed in Action (KIA) in Afghanistan 03/08/2009, Cherice Phillips Gold Star Mother of SSGT Francis Gene Phillips IV, Killed in Action in Afghanistan 05/04/2013, Gold Star Grandmother Shirley Quiqley of Specialist Sean Walsh Killed in Action in Afghanistan 11/16/2011 Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation Gold Star Sister: Carmen Capone Cornell Memory Keeper for her brother PFC Patrick A. DeVoe II, erome (Jerry)Bell Sr. and Tammy Bell, Gold Star Parents of USMC Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr.,KIA in Afghanistan 9/19/2008, Dana L. West High School Class of 1997 William and Marsha Conner Gold Star Parents of Lt. Patrick Kelly Conner, US Navy, KIA 02/02/1991, Rick and Lorie Schneider, Gold Star Parents, and Gold Star Aunt and Godmother Ms. Carole Ozark. USMC, Cpl. Kyle Schneider KIA, 6/30/2011 David and Bev Blakeslee Gold Star Parents of Captain Michael Edward Jones, USAF KIA 04/28/1992

Gold Star Mother Cindy Mamouaka and the late Gold Star Father Polycarpe Mamouaka, Parents of Sgt. Paul Mamouaka, US Army , KIA 02/15/2010 Gene and Ann Brothers, Gold Star Parents of Major Steven T. Brothers, US Army Intelligence: KIA 05/30/2011, Gold Star Family Members: Thomas E. Ryan and Tim E. Ryan Brothers of Cpl. Donald J. Ryan, Killed in Action 10/10/67 at Quang Tri Province South Vietnam, US Army Sp. 4th Class Charles Alan Loomis, Memory Keeper for the 54 Young Men Killed in Action in H Troop, 198thLIB, 23rd Americal Division, LZ Bayonet, Chu Lai, Vietnam, 1967-1971, Gold Star Family Members: Louis Vasile, Jennifer Vasile Swartwood, Marylou Vasile, and Deedee Alberry Memory Keepers for Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient: US Army SP 4th Class Robert Francis Stryker for conspicuous gallantry: Killed in Action 11/7/67 near Loc Ninh, Republic of Vietnam Binh Long Province, South Vietnam:

Blue Star Family Members, Ms. Ginny Vitale Blue Star Mother and Mrs. Mary Ann Vitale Blue Star Grandmother of Lt. Col David Vitale, US Air Force, US Air Force Academy Class Of 2005, Port Byron High School, Class of 2000, Ms. Jody Catalone, Auburn High School English Dept., Memory Keeper for Staff Sergeant Johnston Dunlop, US Army E Co. Infantry, 9th Division Killed in Action 4/16/1968 Bien HOA Province South Vietnam, Long Thanh City. Ms. Beverly Sayles, Town of Victory historian and Memory Keeper for Cayuga County’s Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients:Charles Barrell – Civil War 102nd US Colored Troops, Robert Buffum – Civil War 21st Ohio Infantry,Harry Harvey- Civil War 22nd New York Cavalry,Samuel Kenyon – Civil War 24th New York Cavalry,Louis Lawton – Boxer Rebellion 9th US Infantry,Richard Mangam – Civil War 148th New York Infantry,George Thompson – 2nd US Cavalry Campaigns, William Winegar- 19th New York Cavalry 1st New York Dragoons Robert Stryker – Vietnam War 26th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division.

Hon. New York State Senator Pamela Helming, Hon. Assemblyman Brian D. Manktelow, Adam Jenks, Junior Vice Commander US Army, VFW Post # 1975. Member of Am. Legion Post 1776, Carnicelli Indelicato Post, S&K American Legion Post #1324, Steve (Moose) Kmyta.

Steve St. Martin, Commander, Veterans Auxiliary & Sons #1776, Cayuga County American Legion Auxiliary honoring all WWII Veterans.

Memory Keeper Agnes Stamp, Proud Daughter of WW II Veteran Wm. C. Perrin, American Legion Post 1975,Bonnie Phillips, Retired US Army War on Global Terrorism, Wm. Mammoliti, US Army, Vietnam, Glynn English, US Army, Vietnam, Hon.Michael Quill, USMC, Vietnam ,Leon Gaglik, US Navy, Vietnam ,Steve Weldon, USMC, Vietnam, Paul Vitale, USAF, Vietnam Veteran Rear Admiral Richard West, US Navy Retired, Port Byron High School Class of 1961 , 102nd MP Company, NYS National Guard, Hon. Sheriff Brian Schenck, Reverend David Movsovich, (US Navy) Port Byron Federated Church, Carl Withey, USMC Corporal, Hon David Gould, Vietnam Era Veteran, Terry Baxter, Vietnam ,U.S.A.F- James Orman, Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Coast Guard,Mike Evans, Global War on Terrorism U.S. Merchant Marine - Tom Minicucci, Vietnam, David Dubbs, US Coast Guard Dr. Bernie Tomasso Retired Port Byron CSD Educator, Mrs. Barb Loomis, Scott and Jodie Fedigan, Jennifer Losani,Mrs. Helen Lyons, Past President and Regent Owasco Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Hon. Ron Wilson., Mayor Village of Port Byron, PB HS Class of 1966 Retired Staff Dana L. West High School, Honorary Presenter: Mr. Sean Kirst, Journalist and Ernie Pyle Award Recipient, Auburn High School Orchestra President Mary Nila, Mr. Dan Cummings Memory Keeper for Rod Wood, The New York State Police, The City of Auburn Police and the Auburn Fire Department , Mr. Steve Pelc, (Retired Firefighter) ,Heieck Pelc Funeral Home, Knights of Columbus Council #207 , Grand Knight Thomas Crawford,Operation Enduring Gratitude, Molly Pappert, Kyle Schneider Foundation, Knights of Columbus Council #207 Ladies Auxiliary President Beth Rabuano Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly #735, Faithful Navigator Patrick O’Neil, Cayuga County Conservative Party Chairman David Pappert, Cayuga Community College Faculty and Alumni, Hon. Jon Buelman, Karen Juli, US Army, Retired, Ms. Victoria Kinney, Auburn High School Orchestra Director.

Donald Kulis, Richard and Patricia Tamburrino, S&K, American Legion Post1324. David and Patricia Pappert, Auburn Auxiliary Post 1975 Col. And Mrs. James Lewis, Christine M. Hoskins-Tardibone, Barbara Sroka, Dennis and Paula Petrosino, David Moskov, Eliabeth Westmiller, Krista Plish, Steve Crosby, Clara Stechuchak, Tatianna Lopez Lugas, Suzanne McDavitt, Hon. David Gould, Allison Fennesey, Amanda Franco, Dave Engle, Lucille Thomas, Andrew Hutson, Mark Henderson, David Townsend, Patricia Valenti Laura Marquart,CherylPratt ,East Hill Family Medical, Guy T Cosentino, Melony Carner, Charlie and Kathy Burke, Polly Davies, Marion Cuddy, Gerald Pettigrass, Lisa Clark, Emily Cameron, Kathy Gross, Sara Davenport, Owasco Chapter Dar, Walt Trumble, Charles Clark, Linda Behn, Michele Evans, Jessica Komoroski, Brenda Coleman, Kelly Clarke, Daniel Reiff, Michael Fronczek

James and Renee Campbell, Vivian and Casey Davis, Patricia Maurillo, Cheryl Schulte, Rear Admiral, US Navy (Ret) Richard West,, Tim Fox Channel 9 News, WSYR, Sistina Giordano and The Bridge Street Television Program, Ministro Ministries for preparing the food for the Ceremony luncheon. The Frank Calimeri Italian American War Veterans Post #9 for allowing the WAA Executive Committee and Ceremony participants the hospitality of their facilities for the luncheon.

Our community is so blessed for the willingness of so many to take the time to Remember and Honor our Veterans and to help teach the next generation the legacty that sustains our freedoms and Democracy!

Linda Townsend, J.D., is the Cayuga County location leader for Wreaths Across America and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 of Cayuga County. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0