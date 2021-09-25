Letter: Thanks to all who made Art in the Park possible

Thank you to the many people who attended Art in the Park on Saturday, September 18th. We hope you truly enjoyed our art festival at Auburn’s beautiful Hoopes Park!

We also thank the many artists, artisans, food vendors, organizations and volunteers who helped to make this year’s event possible.

Our sincere thanks to the City of Auburn Parks & Recreation department, especially Seamus Rhodes whose tireless efforts provided a beautiful venue for everyone to enjoy.

Thank you to those individuals who gave permission for signs to be placed on their properties, “Liked” and shared our Facebook page, appreciated and purchased art and fine crafts from our vendors and provided encouragement and kind words. Thank you to The Citizen for providing coverage of the event.

Thank you to Jane Stebbins Skowran and Goodtime Charlie’s DJ Service for providing music throughout the event as well as the Shenanasharks and Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes for providing some fun entertainment!

We are looking forward to next year when Art in the Park will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

See you there!

Sue Waby is co-coordinator of the annual Art in the Park event at Hoopes Park in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

