Letter: TomatoFest board thanks community for 2021 support

The TomatoFest Board of Directors would like to thank everyone responsible for making TomatoFest 2021 a success.

In May 2021, TomatoFest, with support from the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department and Perform4Purpose, held a drive-through non-perishable food collection event at BOCES. Over 3,000 non-perishable items were collected and delivered to the 10 participating pantries: Moravia, Fair Haven, Weedsport, Cato, Port Byron, Salvation Army, Calvary, Saint Alphonsus, King Ferry, and Union Springs. Proceeds from the sale of fried dough by the Cultural Italian-American Organization and community donations contributed to the success of this event.

In September, TomatoFest returned to Downtown Auburn with craft, commercial, non-profit and food vendors as well as amazing musical and dance performances. A drive-through non-perishable food collection was held at the entrance to the parking garage, netting hundreds of donations for the pantries. Vendor fees, donations, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, mum sales, product sales and a special concert with Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle made TomatoFest 2021 a huge success! Thank you to all the vendors and performers! Thank you to the volunteers from the food pantries and Grace House!

A special thank you to all of our sponsors and donors: Aversa Agency, Bouley Associates,Cayuga-Onondage County Teachers Association, Buschman Consulting, Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, Lilly Plumbing and Heating, Moondogs Lounge, R.G. Wright Agency, The Citizen, Contiguglia Law Form, Daniel Cuddy/Cuddy Financial Services, Dickman Farms, Jacobs Press, Midstate Mutual Insurance Company, Mier Tool, Medent, Savannah Bank, Xylem, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Buffington and Hoatland CPA’s and Michele Driscoll Law Office. Also, thank you for the continued support of: The City of Auburn, Auburn Downtown BID, Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department,Auburn Party Rental, Coburn Design, IMS, Inc, Auburn Public Theater and the Genesee Center.

On December 4th, the TomatoFest Board of Directors presented 5 pantries: Union Springs, King: Ferry, Calvary, Salvation Army, and Moravia Hope with checks for $2,255.

Looking forward to TomatoFest 2022, September 10, 2022! Donations are always welcome at TomatoFest of CNY, P.O.Box 1611, Auburn, NY 13021 or via PayPal on our website cnytomatofest.org.

The CNY TomatoFest Board of Directors consists of Gilda Brower, Janice Sanders, Mike Mancini, Terry Mahoney, Jim VanArsdale, Tom Falicchio, Connor VanEpps, Margie Stuart, Christine Siddall, Cathy Capeling, Kelly Logue, Robert Auchman, Bev Denninger, Debbie Pinckney and Donna Wolfgang. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

