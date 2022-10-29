Letter: TomatoFest organizers grateful for Auburn's generosity

The 37th TomatoFest brought the Community Hospital, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department together in a competition to donate canned foods for food pantries. Over 2,200 canned foods were delivered to King Ferry, Moravia, Union Springs, the Salvation Army, Fair Haven, and Cat0. Pantry volunteers and supporters also sold raffle tickets to raise funds, and Onondaga Coach donated the major prize and organized the sale of 3,000 tickets! Wegmans donated $5,000 and provided a giant cake plus personnel to cut the cake and distribute pieces! A grant from the Central New York Arts Council provided local musicians on 2 stages all day!

At 6pm on the Main Stage, Mayor Mike Quill drew the tickets and announced the winners!!! The Canned Food Drive Competition numbers were: Auburn Community Hospital = 800 cans, Auburn Police and County Sherriff 1,400 cans. Huge gratitude goes out to the Sherriff, Police, and to the Hospital!!! The Raffle winners were: 4th prize $500= Muriel Burns, 3rd prize $1,000- Sue MacDavitt, 2nd plac3 $1,500= Scott Jakaub,

AND THE WINNER OF THE GRAND PRIZE: AN ALL EXPENSES PAID TRIP FOR 2 generously donated by Onondaga Coach, valued at $2,500= Theresa Millus!

Family Fun provided “slime making”, Balloon blowing, and Veggie Art creation. Fabulous juggling by “Nate the Great”, and the giant boa constrictor from “Maxman Reptile Rescue” added endless interest! The Auburn High School Field Hockey Team spent the day helping children’s activities and left at 2pm to take a school bus to Rochester to play a game!!!

“Not-for–Profits”, vendors of foods and crafts, and volunteers from pantries all over Cayuga County worked hard to make it happen!!!

TFest is all volunteer, the festival “pays for itself” with vendor fees, and nets a profit that is added to donations collected all year long. Every donation buys food.

TomatoFest is proud to support the “food provider network” of food pantries composed of caring neighbors who stock pantry shelves and provide the safety-net needed in our neighborhoods.

The Festival was fortunate to have a sunny, beautiful day on September 10th, and attendance was over750, in addition to over 100 volunteers who collected donations, canned foods, and sold mums, drove the “Tomato Trolley” for the history tour, or set-up, and “broke down” the festival.

The City of Auburn, the “Business Improvement District” (BID), the Auburn Public Theater, and the Genesee Mall provided space and the APT Main Stage. The City set up the “Showmobile”, barricades for the streets, clean-up and trash collection, in addition to help, security, and overall support with kindness and enthusiasm!!!

We now list our sponsors, grateful for our collective achievement: Wegman’s, Onondaga Coach Corp., The Citizen, IMS Inc. Attorney Michele Driscoll Esq., Accountants Buffington and Hoatland, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Lyons National Bank, Weedsport Speedway, Auburn Community Federal Credit Union, Auburn Community Hospital, Buschman Consulting, Contigulia Law Firm, Generation Bank, Jacobs Press, Medent, Midstate Mutual Insurance Company, Ministro Ministries Inc., Savanah Bank, Xylem, Terry and Kevin Mahoney and Family in memory of Kathleen Spephanik, Cayuga/Onondaga County Teachers Association for the 2022 MusicFest. Silent Auction prizes – MacKenzie-Childs and the REV Theater!

A total of $16,400 will be donated. Pantries will receive the donations at the start of December.

Your suggestions are appreciated. Feel free to call 315 729 1548 to share your insight, or to volunteer your service! Our next meeting is Monday, November 7th, at 6pm at Lyons Bank, on Grant Ave., (back door into the Community Room). All are welcome!