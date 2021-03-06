Letter: Tyburn Academy thanks dinner supporters

TYBURN ACADEMY WISHES TO THANK all the people who made our recent Italian Dinner a success:

• CHEF FANTASTICI: Bob Bruno & Mike Villano

• CREW: Marianne Burnett, Diane Buttaro, Anthony Carmado, Phyllis Caruana, Roz Fallat, Ricky Gallo, Darlene Lattimore, Rebekah Logue, Gemma Morabito, Ed Pacelli, Ivana Pierce, Matt Salemi, and Paul Vitale

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

• Fr. Frank Lioi and St. Francis Church for the use of Nacca Hall

• Owasco Fire Chief Jeremy VeVone and the Owasco Fire Department for the use of their fabulous kitchen and all their assistance

• Mark Peters and Auburn Party Rental for all the donated equipment

WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR GENEROUS DONATIONS FROM:

Bob Bruno, Karen Ryan, Wegmans, Dr. & Mrs. Marc Pietropaoli, Auburn Discount Liquor, Cindy Pierce, Mike Villano, Roz Fallat, Marianne Burnett, Carole Pettigrass, Duthie Orthodontics, Jessica Bouley, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, Cameron’s Bakery, Tops, and Moe’s

THANKS to all our Tyburn student, staff, and family volunteers.

AND TO ALL WHO PURCHASED THE DELICIOUS MEALS...THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING TYBURN ACADEMY!

For more information on Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate, an independent Catholic school recognized by the Rochester Diocese that is located at 17 Clymer St., Auburn, call (315) 252-2937 or visit tyburnacademy.com. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

