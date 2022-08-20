Letter: United Way brings Cayuga County together during Day of Caring

On August 4th, over 100 individuals who live and work in Cayuga County came together during the United Way of Cayuga County’s 2nd Annual Day of Caring.

During a Day of Caring, volunteers from businesses, local government, nonprofits, schools, religious organizations, and many more, come together and complete improvement projects at local nonprofits. It is a unique opportunity for agencies to showcase their mission, their programs and services, establish new relationships, and grow their networks.

We extend our most heartfelt thanks to the 107 volunteers who tackled 16 projects to support Cayuga County nonprofits in Fair Haven, Weedsport, and Auburn. And thank you to our 25 Personal Care Drive locations for collecting hygiene items throughout July! Projects were completed for American Red Cross of Western New York, ARISE CNY, Fair Haven Public Library, Weedsport Free Library, Chapel House Inc., The Salvation Army, New York StateWide Senior Action Council, SCAT Van, Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, Westminster Manor, and Calvary Food Pantry!

And a special thank you to Throop Fire Department INC., Nucor Steel, Muzzi's D'italia Ice, Johnston, An Envoy Solutions Company, Auburn Crane and Rigging, & Wegmans for making the end of day celebration – and our volunteer snack bags - a success!

Join us next year on Thursday, August 3rd, for the United Way of Cayuga County’s 3rd Annual Day of Caring!

The United Way of Cayuga County is committed to improving lives in our community by advancing the common good and addressing the underlying causes of problems. United Way is dedicated to community involvement and focused on creating long-lasting changes that will positively affect today, tomorrow and generations to come. United Way conducts an annual campaign to raise dollars for agency partner programs through all sectors of the community.