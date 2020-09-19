Letter: Veterinarian thanks Auburn fire, NYSEG for response

On August 30th a transformer explosion caused a fire at my veterinary practice, the Brookside Veterinary clinic. I would like to commend both NYSEG and the Auburn Fire Department for their quick response and thorough handling of the emergency. If it had not been for the Fire Department's quick action the building would have been totally lost. Additionally, NYSEG got us up and running in rapid fashion. The NYSEG technicians and the firemen both perform highly dangerous but necessary work for our community and I and my entire staff want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.