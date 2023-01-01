Thank you so much to the NYSEG crew who had to come out on December 23rd to reinstall our power line, and put a new transformer up! They worked in sub zero temperatures and wind. Yes, it is their job, but we really appreciated their commitment to get power restored to us. Also thank you to the Sennett fire department for being on the scene as the road was impassable for a time.
Letter: Weedsport home thankful for NYSEG's efforts
- Linda and Arlie Howell Special to The Citizen
