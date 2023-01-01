 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Weedsport home thankful for NYSEG's efforts

Thank you so much to the NYSEG crew who had to come out on December 23rd to reinstall our power line, and put a new transformer up! They worked in sub zero temperatures and wind. Yes, it is their job, but we really appreciated their commitment to get power restored to us. Also thank you to the Sennett fire department for being on the scene as the road was impassable for a time.

Linda and Arlie Howell live in Weedsport. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

