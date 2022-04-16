Letter: Youth Lock In at Auburn YMCA provided a place for connection

“The solution to mental illness is connection”…During the COVID 19 pandemic the world was cut off from connection through socialization. The toll this took on adults, as well as youth, is ever present with rising numbers of individuals suffering with depression, anxiety, isolation, and addiction, just to name a few. On April 1st, the Auburn YMCA in partnership with Nick’s Ride 4 Friends created a multi-agency collaboration to pull off a Youth Lock In. Approximately 125 kids, ages 8-12, participated in educational and interactive activities focusing on emotional regulation, overall wellbeing and making healthy choices, all the while reconnecting with other kids from the community. Camp Y-Owasco staff, under the direction of Melissa Cartner, supervised the kids while moving from station to station. Portions of the evening focused on team building and support of one another thru a brief introduction to the T.H.R.E.A.D. (Teamwork, Honesty, Respect, Empathy, Awareness, Discipline) model for anti-bullying from Randy Smith of Nick’s Ride 4 Friends, and they were asked to help solve the mystery of a “theft” of the Honor Paddle from Camp Y Owasco. Officer Alexa Smalley came to the Y to report that she had received a “tip” that it was located within the Y and she needed the teams help to find it thru clues given at each station. Sheriff Brian Schenck came with assistance to demonstrate their emergency response robot. Pretty sure that station won the “cool factor” award! After the formal stations were completed the children had time to wander between Foam Darts from Rochester Foam Dart League sponsored by funding arranged by Jolynn Mulholland, watching a movie using pool noodles provided by the United Way, participating in a basketball skills carnival with BJ Hulik from Inferno, snacking on popcorn provided by Booker T. Washington, or pizza from Amelia’s. Along with some other fun activities the children were noticed to be screen free and engaging with each other, something the staff noted and really felt was rewarding to witness. We would like to also acknowledge Y staff member JR Barned for taking lead and supervising the volunteers from Grace House of Cayuga County and Nick’s Ride 4 Friends. The overall response from kids as they left was “when was the next one, this was a blast”. Rest assured the Y team and Nick’s Ride 4 Friends will be working on one soon! Watch the AuburnYMCA.org website for information in the fall!!