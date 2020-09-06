Life and Liberty: Auburn clothing store still reaches far during COVID-19

Editor's note: This is the fifth story in a miniseries about some of the Auburn area's oldest businesses. We're not only sharing their histories and how they've evolved over the past 100 years or more, but also how they're doing under the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories will continue to run Sundays in The Citizen's Lake Life section.
Marty Goldman laughs when people ask him about selling The Liberty Store.
It's not that he isn't willing to sell the downtown Auburn clothing store. It's just that he knows what the business would ask of its buyer. The fourth generation of his family to own the store, Goldman has been operating it since 1985 with his wife, Wendy. So he knows how much work it takes to sustain — and how different the business landscape is now than it was 35 years ago.
"I feel for anyone who wants to open up a small business today," he told The Citizen on Friday. "You have to be financed well and you have to know the market like the back of your hand."
The business landscape is even more different now than it was in 1915, when Marty's great-grandfather Israel opened The Liberty Underselling Store on the corner of East Genesee Street and Seminary Avenue. A Polish immigrant who owned a dry goods store on State Street, Israel opened the clothing store because Marty's grandfather, Sam, wanted to start one, Marty said.
Since those days of $1.98 men's work shoes and 6-cent socks, The Liberty Store has grown into one of downtown's preeminent retailers. But it reaches far outside of Auburn. Today, the store supplies clothing and footwear in 30 states. Many of those customers are municipalities and corrections departments, Goldman said, as the store's strong suit is inmate uniforms.
That dates back to the 1960s, when Goldman's father, Charles, began working with Auburn Correctional Facility. At the time, every inmate paroled from the prison was released wearing a top coat, sport coat, shirt, tie, pants and dress shoes from The Liberty Store, Marty said. Uniforms soon followed. Then, shortly into his ownership, he wondered if the store could supply other prisons. After several cold calls and bid submissions, Goldman found himself doing business with more than 50 additional prisons. Orders range from do-rags down to shower slippers.
The store also supplies municipal workers, such as public works departments. Sometimes, though, Goldman doesn't know who will wear the clothing he sells, or why. He was surprised to learn that nylon windbreakers he sent to Kansas were being given to parolees, for instance, and that brown T-shirts he sent to a prison were being worn by staff, not inmates.
Regardless, most of The Liberty Store's customers are classified as essential services. That's why Goldman hasn't seen much of a drop in business from those municipalities and corrections departments during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. And even though the storefront was closed from March until the state allowed retailers to reopen in June, Marty and Wendy got steady business by phone and online during that time. So they offered curbside service to the customers who knew the jeans or boots they wanted and didn't need a dressing room.
Even with more people working from home during the pandemic, demand for dress clothing hasn't changed too drastically, Goldman said. He believes one reason customers have continued to seek out The Liberty Store is because it carries a vast array of sizes, from small to 8XL. Goldman has gotten orders for inmate pants as big as 78 inches.
"People are getting bigger, especially during quarantine," he joked.
Marty Goldman still remembers his first day on the job at The Liberty Store.
However, the pandemic arrived as Marty and Wendy were trying to slow their business down. Like an office worker loosening his tie after a long day, they've been trying to get more comfortable.
About four years ago, they almost completely stopped offering formalwear. If someone needs a tuxedo shirt the store can still sell them one, Goldman said, but rentals were so time- and labor-intensive that he and Wendy ended that part of the business altogether. They've also been phasing out suits, sport coats and casual apparel to focus on work clothes and footwear.
Likewise, Goldman is more selective about the work he bids on these days, he said. But he wants to continue doing that work for the foreseeable future.
From in-person retail to internet orders to wholesaling, it takes a lot to keep The Liberty Store going, Goldman said. And he and Wendy have no children, so he has no obvious succession plan. But until he does, he will continue managing the 105-year-old store through obstacles as old as changing fashion and as new as online retail.
"My manufacturers are selling to my customers. It's flipped retail on its head," he said. "I brought them to the party but they're not taking me home."
