Life and Liberty: Auburn clothing store still reaches far during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the fifth story in a miniseries about some of the Auburn area's oldest businesses. We're not only sharing their histories and how they've evolved over the past 100 years or more, but also how they're doing under the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories will continue to run Sundays in The Citizen's Lake Life section.

Marty Goldman laughs when people ask him about selling The Liberty Store.

It's not that he isn't willing to sell the downtown Auburn clothing store. It's just that he knows what the business would ask of its buyer. The fourth generation of his family to own the store, Goldman has been operating it since 1985 with his wife, Wendy. So he knows how much work it takes to sustain — and how different the business landscape is now than it was 35 years ago.

"I feel for anyone who wants to open up a small business today," he told The Citizen on Friday. "You have to be financed well and you have to know the market like the back of your hand."