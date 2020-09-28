Lincoln: A week of celebration and commemoration in Cayuga County

What a week it has been! Our birthdays and the Facebook reminders of the ways we had celebrated our natal days in non-pandemic times — Dewey’s 75th that we shared with 100 or so fans of Donna and the Mystics at the Conquest Pineville Pavilion, lunches out on patios (that we did do thanks to the safe service at Prison City Pub & Brewery) and the family times of celebration (my sisters did a drive-thru pie transfer). It is always good to connect with friends from far and near and back to high school and since — the good will of folks who take the time to wish their friends/family a happy birthday is one of the joys of Facebook! Before Dewey’s birthday lunch, he spent and hour or so at the cardiac rehab unit at Auburn Community Hospital. The folks there are incredibly skilled at encouraging and exhorting folks recovering from heart procedures. Our community is so very lucky to have this resource! Thank you Dave, Eileen and Donna for promoting/encouraging good health.

On Thursday of our birthday week we went to the Finger Lakes Drive-In to see The Rev’s film rendition of "The Buddy Holly Story." It was masterfully done! We have been ushers at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for many years and have been missing the opportunity to see excellent theater. We were transported to the best seat in the house for this amazing experience. The actors and music were as good as we expected, and gave us a chance to sing along to "our music" and see Geno! We did not dance in the "aisles," but there were folks who did! This film shows the incredible resiliency of the theater community to present to an empty house and then present it to streaming audiences and eventually the drive-in crowd (where many of us first met our loves!). Thank you, thank you to Brett, his staff and the board for their imagination, trust and energy. Finger Lakes Drive-In and staff, what a job you have done opening your magic to Auburn Public Theater, the celebration of women (live and filmed) and then The Rev! We had not been to the drive-in for years, but this year twice (so far).