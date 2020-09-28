Lincoln: A week of celebration and commemoration in Cayuga County

What a week it has been! Our birthdays and the Facebook reminders of the ways we had celebrated our natal days in non-pandemic times — Dewey’s 75th that we shared with 100 or so fans of Donna and the Mystics at the Conquest Pineville Pavilion, lunches out on patios (that we did do thanks to the safe service at Prison City Pub & Brewery) and the family times of celebration (my sisters did a drive-thru pie transfer). It is always good to connect with friends from far and near and back to high school and since — the good will of folks who take the time to wish their friends/family a happy birthday is one of the joys of Facebook! Before Dewey’s birthday lunch, he spent and hour or so at the cardiac rehab unit at Auburn Community Hospital. The folks there are incredibly skilled at encouraging and exhorting folks recovering from heart procedures. Our community is so very lucky to have this resource! Thank you Dave, Eileen and Donna for promoting/encouraging good health.
On Thursday of our birthday week we went to the Finger Lakes Drive-In to see The Rev’s film rendition of "The Buddy Holly Story." It was masterfully done! We have been ushers at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for many years and have been missing the opportunity to see excellent theater. We were transported to the best seat in the house for this amazing experience. The actors and music were as good as we expected, and gave us a chance to sing along to "our music" and see Geno! We did not dance in the "aisles," but there were folks who did! This film shows the incredible resiliency of the theater community to present to an empty house and then present it to streaming audiences and eventually the drive-in crowd (where many of us first met our loves!). Thank you, thank you to Brett, his staff and the board for their imagination, trust and energy. Finger Lakes Drive-In and staff, what a job you have done opening your magic to Auburn Public Theater, the celebration of women (live and filmed) and then The Rev! We had not been to the drive-in for years, but this year twice (so far).
On Mother’s Day we feasted with the Aurora Inn’s takeout, eschewing their prime rib for the seafood I craved (well, it was Mother’s Day, after all) and I had been promising that I would make up the loss — well, I tried for birthday dinner, but nope, no one cooks prime rib on Wednesdays. Lots of Facebook suggestions, but we ended up with a Friday takeout from Cottage Inn — a Styrofoam-packed medium-rare prime rib would seem to be impossible, but it was perfect!! With the aforementioned heart-healthy diet we don’t do a lot of red meat, but there seems to be lots of good opportunities!
Saturday, Sept. 19, was crispy and cool — a wonderful day to continue celebrating. This next celebration had been delayed 45 years or so. We gathered to honor the Vietnam veterans who were not appropriately recognized in the 1970s and beyond. We were present at the Centerport Aqueduct in Brutus when the process of installing the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument was begun. The persistence, energy and skill of each member of this team are laudatory. From an idea to a dream to the celebration on Saturday is one of the reasons we are an exceptional county. I am so proud of the folks who saw this through and will continue to honor those who gave so much for our freedoms.
Saturday evening, we attended the Auburn Players production of “Antigone & Letters to Soldiers Lost." The two productions were artfully combined to show war and how it changes families and communities. The Players have reached out many times to present social issues. Sharing these experiences was a further commemoration of the sacrifices of our Vietnam veterans and their families. This was an exhausting portrayal of ancient tragedy that continued the contemporary honors begun at Aqueduct Park. Not only was this an emotionally draining drama, but it was presented during a pandemic. The grounds of the Case Mansion were sectioned into socially distanced circles marked with small American flags. The masked actors respected epidemic boundaries. The set itself was a reminder of the Vietnam wall in Washington, D.C. — the actors masterfully used levels of the garden, drawing the audience into each portrayal of triumph and loss. We were very proud to have been in the audience and part of this extraordinary presentation. Thank you, Auburn Players, for bravely keeping live theater alive!
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!