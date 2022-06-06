Lincoln: Auburn man's recovery from assault continues to inspire

We are grateful to the Cato American Legion for its Memorial Day services. These dedicated veterans honor the war dead in four cemeteries. Conquest township has four venues to celebrate the service of our brave men and women. This year we honored the Corfield family buried in Emerson Cemetery. Marjorie Corfield was a Gold Star mother. If you had a soldier serving, you were given a blue star to place in your window. If your soldier was killed, that star was changed to gold. Marjorie and Paul Corfield (also a veteran) had three of their sons serving in the military during World War II. Son Paul was killed — local papers cited him as a hero of the conflict. Son Glen is also buried in Emerson. So often we see families who have spent generations in service to our country. We are proud to be able to honor and celebrate their lives.

The Conquest comprehensive planning committee continues to discover and celebrate all aspects of our town. Greg Hutnik from our Cayuga County planning office is guiding us through the discovery process — this past meeting focusing on natural resources and environmental quality of our town, and we also discussed hazard mitigation. Our rich farmland and the water resources elicited enthusiastic comments!

We recently had the opportunity to visit the Samuel Center for Canal Research. The Center, formerly St. John’s Church in Port Byron, will be a Smithsonian-quality research facility for anyone doing serious or literary study of the Erie Canal. Resources from around the state will now be housed in one location. The center will also be hosting seminars and gatherings of canal enthusiasts and academic and artistic presentations. The Canal Society of New York State will be making wonderful use of this beautiful building. The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park visitor center, locks and Erie House Tavern opened May 1, and have had hundreds of visitors already. When you visit, be sure to note that “Maud, the Erie House Dog” is available to purchase. I will be reading Maud to folks at Seymour Library in Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, and hopefully soon rescheduling at the Skaneateles Historical Society at The Creamery.

John Turner recently "celebrated" the 20th anniversary of the attack that left him near death in an Auburn alley. The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse actor had been mugged and beaten. But he has since recovered from his beating and alcohol addiction. He and wife, Kari, live in Southern California and are the proud parents of two beautiful daughters. He is a published author and disability advocate. I recently came across the Citizen article chronicling his recovery. One of the things he remembers fondly is the care and concern of Port Byron fifth-grade teacher Diane Valerio and her students. Diane, an incredibly creative English teacher, invited John to visit her classroom. He had previously visited Port Byron, acting in many MGR school performances. The sixth graders made him cards, wrote a poem and held a party to encourage and support him. That is where I first met John, although I had set the stage for his acting several times! He visited our school a couple of times in the next year or two, and then we lost track of each other. Through the magic of Facebook we connected and met in West Hollywood at the famous Hugo’s Restaurant in 2015. He was a much different John Turner.

In his words: #DailyGratitude. Thankful I got beaten almost to death 20 years ago. Thankful??!!?!? Yes. I’m grateful that 20 years ago today, on May 17, 2002, I was mugged and assaulted by a guy I met in a bar. I sustained a brain injury in the beating that left me permanently disabled. Here’s why I’m thankful: my life is better overall now thank it was before I was assaulted. I was WAAAAASTED drunk when it happened and even after such a traumatic incident like that I still couldn’t stop drinking. I sank even further- emotionally, morally and most of all spiritually. 10 years later in 2012, when I finally hit my true bottom, I sobered up; then did I realize how powerful my addiction was, as I almost died as direct result of my drinking and even that didn’t stop me! So, that beating was a true wake-up call… though I didn’t answer that call for a decade. But I answered it, I changed everything, Now at 10 years sober, I have an incredible life, a beautiful family, consistent work, I’m driving a new car, etc. plus I have a relationship with God as I understand Him. Suffice it to say that, disability or no, my life is better now than I ever imagined it would be if I hadn’t been beaten up 20 years ago that wouldn’t be the case in fact I’d probably be dead. I’m not dead. I’m here. I’m grateful. And I love you all.

That Facebook post garnered 100 reactions and 31 comments, and led me to this column with his permission. Also, the recent death of my friend Diane Valerio prompted many memories of her kindness and outreach. May she rest in peace as we celebrate her life.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0