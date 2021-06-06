Lincoln: Bicentennial celebrations abound in Conquest

Bicentennial celebrations! Yes, they are happening. Maybe not the way we first envisioned, but happening nevertheless! The Conquest Fire Department barbecue was a huge success — smooth, efficient, and everyone got their orders! The craft fair at the Conquest Fire Hall had a small crowd for our first one, but it was successful in that we shared diverse talents and even sold many items!
The upcoming Countryside United Methodist Church roast beef supper has had outstanding interest and help from all corners! The Memorial Day ceremony at the Springlake cemetery had the largest turnout in many years. We continue to be grateful for the Cato American Legion, who help us bring honor to our veterans. As the flags flew over the gravestones, we celebrated the lives of those who served in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the many peacekeeping operations throughout our history. The 2021 wreath was laid on the grave of Ronald Harris. Ron was the caretaker of our cemeteries for many years. We were proud along with his family to honor his Marine service and his service to our town.
Our fantastic Town of Conquest Recreation Center is open! Please continue to abide by COVID-19 regulations to keep us all safe. It makes me smile to see youngsters again playing basketball and families gathering to share a picnic meal. The revitalization of our children’s play area is beginning — lots more on that project to come! I would also like to give a huge "thank you" to our town clerk for her assistance in getting so many from our town vaccinated. The process went ever so smoothly once Lisa was involved in making appointments!
Another celebration: Paul and Bunny Baker were honored on the occasion of their 65th wedding anniversary. These hard-working, incredibly caring folks have made their presence known in so many areas: Mentz Church restoration, the Montezuma Historical Society, the Montezuma Fire Department, 4-H, knitting projects, the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, cast iron cookware demonstrations, barbecues and, yes, they have even volunteered at Countryside dinners as dishwashers! Their seven children, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren, along with dozens of well-wishers, safely gathered to share their happiness and hospitality.
We are anticipating the arrival of a new pastor for the Amazing Grace parish (Butler, Countryside and Victory United Methodist churches). Our presiding bishop, Mark Webb, has appointed pastor Deborah Hitchcock to our parish. She will be arriving toward the end of June and will be residing in Springlake. She will be preaching at Butler for the month of July; our parish picnic is Aug. 1 at our town park. And then our Countryside church will have in-person services for the first time since March 2019. We plan to continue our Zoom worship, also. Please give me a call with any questions.
As venues open up, help us continue our celebrations. The CIViC Heritage History Center in Cato is open from 1 to 5 p.m. every Sunday, and the Erie Canal park in Port Byron is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both are free! Stop by!
And lastly, I celebrate the near completion of the infrastructure work on the Seneca River bridge. I finally have taken a few deep breaths of quiet thanksgiving while waiting for the red light to change instead of tapping my fingers impatiently on the steering wheel. Thank you, Lesley Kennedy, for the Dharma lessons in patience.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.