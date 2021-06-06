Lincoln: Bicentennial celebrations abound in Conquest

Bicentennial celebrations! Yes, they are happening. Maybe not the way we first envisioned, but happening nevertheless! The Conquest Fire Department barbecue was a huge success — smooth, efficient, and everyone got their orders! The craft fair at the Conquest Fire Hall had a small crowd for our first one, but it was successful in that we shared diverse talents and even sold many items!

The upcoming Countryside United Methodist Church roast beef supper has had outstanding interest and help from all corners! The Memorial Day ceremony at the Springlake cemetery had the largest turnout in many years. We continue to be grateful for the Cato American Legion, who help us bring honor to our veterans. As the flags flew over the gravestones, we celebrated the lives of those who served in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the many peacekeeping operations throughout our history. The 2021 wreath was laid on the grave of Ronald Harris. Ron was the caretaker of our cemeteries for many years. We were proud along with his family to honor his Marine service and his service to our town.