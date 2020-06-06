Lincoln: Caring side of Cayuga County comes through during COVID-19

In the past month it seems as if the phone calls and Facebook posts and obituaries chronicle pages of my past. Because of the health restrictions of COVID-19 we cannot gather as usual. It is hurtful not to be able to share hugs and memories with families and friends of those who have passed away recently. Ivan VanNorstrand was a friend, excellent farmer, Conquest Fire Department leader and wonderful family man. His life is reflected in his family and community. Marilyn Holmes was one of the busiest people I have ever known. She was an accomplished crafter of every sort — she was generous with her time and memories; there was never an instance that she refused to give of herself or her resources. Sarah Gilmore was a friendly, feisty friend. Her disabilities absolutely became her abilities to turn every challenge into an adventure. She wanted to be in a play — “any part, Mrs. Lincoln, I just want to be part of this to see if I can do it! You know I can’t talk loud but is there something?” She was one of the maids in “Life With Father” and gave a polished performance! Of course, we had a mini blizzard opening night and she got there ASAP. We shoved her into her maid costume and she pushed her tea cart out on time and delivered her curtsy and "thank you, sir," perfectly! Rosemary Blake was one of my earliest Port Byron memories. Her family's friendship with mine and the like-mindedness of community activism was a blessing. Later we discovered our mutual love of books and music and theater. It is often said of someone that they were beautiful inside and out, and Rosemary Blake was!