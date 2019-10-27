I am blessed to be part of a loving, caring community! I see and feel and experience the generosity of the people in our towns and villages everyday.
One recent example was the cleaning buckets and hygiene kits needed by flood victims. The United Methodist Committee on Relief sent out an urgent request for more supplies due to the recent disasters locally, nationwide and worldwide. Our Amazing Grace Parish (Butler, Countryside and Victory united Methodist churches) had empty buckets and decided to fill as many as we could. UMCOR administrative fees are paid by church apportionments, so every dollar given and all supplies go directly to disaster victims. UMCOR has one of the highest ratings of any charity organization — in other words, they are trusted. Our churches gathered materials, The Citizen used valuable space to list bucket and hygiene kit needs, and the donations began to arrive. On “packing day” we set up picnic tables at the Conquest park with supplies and attempted to fill the buckets, neighbors showed up to help, and a representative from our local T.O.P.S. group drove for more materials to complete the buckets. We were able to almost complete six buckets and 15 hygiene kits. Then dollars arrived in the mail and individuals from our local school contributed. We were able to buy supplies to complete eight buckets and 17 hygiene kits, and $200 to facilitate shipping. Hallelujah!
On Sunday, Oct. 20, our grandson invited us to join him in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Rochester. We had often participated in the Syracuse Komen walk, but had not experienced anything like the volume of participation greeting us from our neighboring big city! The Lincoln family team of Spenser, Molly, Dewey, Leah, and Amy supported their personal survivor (me), and friends and neighbors and friends of friends made our donations well over $200. My heart has grown over two sizes! Thanks also to our friend Carolyn for filling in to play the piano at church in my absence.
The Post Byron Area Ecumenical Ministries Council is preparing for our Christmas cantata. We are experiencing all the benefits of group singing, and our communities will be blessed when we present “Go Sing it On the Mountain.” Featuring gospel, folk, mountain melodies, a mystical Scottish worship carol, bluegrass, Irish and baroque, this proclaims the good news! Please watch for times and locations of this joyful presentation.
Being part of the Alberici family's United Way commitment has been exhilarating! The energy and imagination of this year’s drive is heartwarming and positive. Each presentation has been met with enthusiasm and renewed support. We are reaching out in many different ways and the growth from our contributors is wonderful. If you have not been part of this year’s campaign as of yet, please add your contribution to those of your friends and neighbors. By sharing and supporting the good work and energy of our agencies, we are making a difference in our communities. We need to continue the momentum toward our goal. Thank you!
The last Countryside roast beef supper of 2019 will be on Saturday, Nov. 2. Ed and Jean’s Market assures us that the beef quality will be prime and our cooks are gathering the crispest cabbage and creamiest potatoes for our diners. We shop farms and local suppliers whenever we can to assure the freshest and tastiest ingredients. The fellowship we see in our dining room makes the cutters and dicers and slicers and washers and driers and stirrers in the kitchen smile. Thank you for your kind words and support. We hope to see you at 10517 Duck Lake Road. Serving will begin at 4 p.m.
Our Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park will be closing for the season on Oct. 31. We have incredible 2019 memories and one more fundraiser — our friend Phil Jordan will entertain us following a chicken Parmesan dinner on Nov. 20 at the Throop Firehouse. Only 100 patrons will be accepted. Make your reservation by calling Patty at (315) 776-4310.
My last note is one of thanks to Merry Mischief and Jon Anderson for a most enjoyable afternoon of Erie Canal stories and songs. Cayuga Community College, you are to be commended for your support of and facilitation of local history — hope to see you all on Nov. 4 to hear the story of a Weedsport native, the original #MeToo woman!