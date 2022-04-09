Lincoln: Celebrating a giant of the Conquest community

Whew, spring at last, or am I jinxing us? Lots of good things are happening in Conquest. The Countryside United Methodist Church soup sale went very well. Thank you to all our cooks, helpers and especially patrons!

Amazing Grace Parish services are in Butler for the month of April. Easter Sunday Sunrise Service will be at Phil’s Hill, 11559 Duck Lake Road, Red Creek at 6:30 a.m. With the high risk of COVID-19 in our county, there will be no breakfast following the outdoor service, but I did hear a rumor of breakfast muffins to go! At 10 a.m. we will continue our Easter celebration at the regular service at the Butler United Methodist Church, Route 89, South Butler. All are welcome!

There will be a Conquest Fire Department barbecue on Saturday, May 7. Watch for times and prices. It will be a safe, drive-thru event.

Conquest continues to formulate our comprehensive plan. Our final request for your input and ideas is coming up. Please turn in your community survey by April 30. We are striving for at least 20% of our town to participate. Surveys are at the town offices or cayugaplanning.wixsite.com/conquestplan, and can be submitted at the drop box at the town building or mailed to Greg Hutnik, Cayuga County Department of Planning & Economic Development, 160 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021. This is your opportunity to gripe, grumble and celebrate. Your opinions matter and will be documented and discussed. I am helping by submitting the history portion. We are indeed part of a great cloud of witnesses — men and women who pioneered, built, worked, settled, learned and grew in the square miles we have called home since 1821. What a time that must have been — towns asserting their individuality, the Erie Canal being surveyed and digging beginning, and stirrings of racial equality and women’s rights.

One of the workers who has added immeasurably to our town was Sonny Scouten. We gathered a few weeks ago to celebrate his life. Someone called him "larger than life" and it was countered that he was twice as large as life! I have never known anyone who worked harder and had more fun, all at the same time. Sonny was always ready with a joke or laugh, often using humor as a way of settling tempers. I know Dewey Lincoln, as chair of our Conquest Rural Fair committee, counted on him to lighten the moods and dispel any gloom. His daughter Brenda reminded me of his acting career: “At one of our early Conquest fairs, somehow Joni Lincoln talked him into being part of the melodrama presented by the Conquest Players. He played the bartender with minimal lines and mostly kept polishing the same glass over and over.” He reacted perfectly to Dastardly Dan (Phil Waterman) kidnapping Nervous Nell (yours truly) only to be thwarted by our Superhero (pastor Wayne Butler) arriving through the crowd with a cape and sword! Sonny did have his serious side and made sure that proper permits and regulations were followed. He and Sheila lined up Snow Hawks to work at the fair, and during the snowmobile season were diligent in making sure the snowmobile club members stayed safe and had fun. He was a joker, a flirt, a great dad, grandpa, colleague, neighbor and friend — qualities that made for good times and solid relationships. He will be dearly missed.

I am also mourning a dear friend, Kathleen Shetler Globus. Kathy was president of our Future Teachers Club when it was first founded in the late 1950s. She was a mentor to so many throughout our school days and for decades later.

As a member of the Port Byron Board of Education, Kathy shepherded legislation, administrators and community members, and every moment made sure that the achievements of our students were noticed and celebrated. One of her most favorite students to celebrate was daughter Alice and finally her grandson Theo — her pride radiated! On my daily calendar is an Ella Baker quote: “I have always thought what is needed is the development of people who are interested not in being leaders as much as in developing leadership in others.” That indeed was Kathy’s skill. We commemorate her service and dedication.

I will be reading and signing “Maud” books at the Skaneateles Historical Society on April 23 and at the Jordan Bramley Library on May 14. Books will be available at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park when we open on May 1. I also plan on feasting on spaghetti on April 16 at the Lock 52 Historical Society dinner at the Port Byron American Legion.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

