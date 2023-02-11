Happy February, dear readers.

Last month, we celebrated Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson’s 100th birthday. To our findings, she is the oldest survivor ever of our clan. A January birthday is not as compatible with a family gathering, so our alternate celebration was a 99 and 1/2 100th celebration last August. Our picnic included all five of her children, most of her grandchildren, and special appearances by great-grands and dozens of nieces and nephews, including great-grands. She has always been very special to me — we bear a strong resemblance and used to be taken as sisters. She is my dad’s sister and a treasure in remembering anecdotes about our family. I love you, Margaret Hutchinson.

February is rife with celebrations: Valentine’s Day, Presidents' Day, American Heart Month and National Bird Feeding Month. Our family enjoys watching and feeding birds. My mom was kind of obsessed with counting and recording birds at their Adirondack cabin and strongly suggesting that visitors do also — we faithfully wrote down the number of bluejays, chickadees, cardinals and nuthatches in her spiral notebook and yes, she did check when they returned from Florida!

I had trouble getting suet this winter, so I found an Audubon recipe:

• 1.5 cups shortening (look for palm oil-free options)

• 3/4 cups nut butter (any kind)

• 3.5 cups wild bird seed

• 1 cup quick oats

• 1/2 cup corn meal

Mix the dry ingredients of bird seed, oats and corn meal together and set aside. Combine the shortening and nut butter in a separate bowl and melt. Stir until completely combined. Pour the melted mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Spoon mixture into suet containers (anything will work, including an ice cube tray). Freeze for one to two hours and place in your suet feeder! Note: This recipe is not recommended for outdoor temperatures above 50 degrees.

I am on my second batch and they seem to love it — I am going to add dried cranberries, nuts or raisins to the next batch. Also a quick segue: We have a wonderful Audubon center just around the corner. The Montezuma Audubon Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It sponsors hikes and has suggestions for native plantings and fascinating info on our place in the Atlantic Flyway. It's well worth a visit, and check out their website: ny.audubon.org/montezuma.

Our Conquest Comprehensive Plan Committee has completed its task. What an adventure! We had outstanding input from our town thanks to innovative outreaches such as raffle prizes and/or refreshments for showing up at a presentation, meeting folks at the landfill to encourage their input and an aggressive mailing. Our plan suggestions will be presented to the town board, be presented at a public hearing and hopefully adopted as is or with relevant changes.

As town historian, one of the tasks assigned was to write a town song. I challenge the group to at least sing the chorus at one of these occasions: “Conquest, the finest in the state; Conquest, yes we think it’s mighty great; You’ll always know your neighbor, you’ll always have a pal; Not just another hamlet on the Erie Canal.” We continue to be grateful for the input and guidance of the Cayuga County Planning & Economic Development Department. A copy of the plan is at the town building or on the county planning website. Another of my assignments is to figure out ways to celebrate our township. I would love to hear your suggestions.

Highlighting another of my passions: The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park and Samuel Center for Canal History are preparing for an exciting season — stay tuned!