Lincoln: Celebrating family and prioritizing community in Conquest

More thankfulness for our wonderful Conquest Recreation Field, pavilions and sparkling playground! Our Pilgrim picnic was on Aug. 13 (the weekend closest to our grandmother’s birthday on Aug. 16, 1900). Forty-plus descendants of William C. and Lillian Viola Pilgrim were in attendance from Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Delaware, Massachusetts, Nevada, Michigan and, in New York, Buffalo, Marietta, Auburn and Port Byron. We had an early celebration of Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson’s 100th birthday. We all sang as her daughter, Deborah Hutchinson Houck, played "Happy Birthday" on the bagpipes (our McLeod heritage). For the first time in awhile we had little ones to enjoy our new playground, but some of the young at heart were also swinging and sliding! By the way, if you have not been on a swing in awhile, I recommend it highly — it's an invitation to forget your troubles when you are nestled in a swing and feeling the rush of air on your face. Try it and let me know! Thank you, family, for the food, fellowship and friendship. I love you all!

Countryside United Methodist Church will not be having our roast beef suppers this fall. Stay tuned for alternatives! Not the same, I know. There will be no senior citizen picnic this year either for our town. Celebrate safely on Grandparents Day, Sept. 11, and think positive thoughts for 2023!

The Conquest Comprehensive Planning Committee continues to compile and complete our tasks. Our open house in July garnered more specific wants, needs and concerns. We are valiantly amassing data and attempting to consistently evaluate our strengths, weaknesses, wants, needs and desires to present as clear and concise a vision as possible for our town. Our subcommittees of housing, land use, agriculture, natural resources and environmental quality, hazard mitigation, recreation, cultural resources, community facilities and services, economic development and energy development will continue to process, combine and condense our findings and report at our September meeting. Thanks, Bob Vogel for your local leadership and Greg Hutnick and Greg Diebold from Cayuga County planning for your expertise, encouragement and assistance.

This has been a massive undertaking. I am increasingly proud to be a part of this committee and this township. We are reaching out with energy, humor and innovation to make our town even better!

As historian, I will be compiling ideas to encourage greater community kinship, collaboration and stronger social ties (possibly organizing and planning annual or sporadic community events and gatherings to foster community identity), providing for the preservation and maintenance of community historic places, and promoting the Erie Canal and its history as a tourist/recreation/education stop. Please call me with any ideas you may have. We want to get this right! My friends Norm and Amy Chirco shared this Maya Angelou quote: "When you do nothing, you feel overwhelmed and powerless. But when you get involved, you feel the sense of hope and accomplishment that comes from knowing you are working to make things better.”

Doug Krupka has opened his vegetable stand! The transition from plants to produce took a little longer this year, but the sweet corn is now ready! What a treasure we have, right on Route 38! Fresh is best.