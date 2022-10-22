Lincoln: Celebrating past Port Byron football teams during current successes

"The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story" was told, succinctly, dramatically and with the honor that we had hoped.

Thank you to all who helped celebrate the life of this former slave. She persevered well past 100 years, choosing the life of a fugitive many, many times over the life of a slave.

Robin Nowell traveled from her home in Rochester to an unknown community in an unfamiliar place to portray Eliza, and offered the Black perspective we so desperately needed. Bryan Rubenau spent his vacation studying the reporter’s lines and educated not only the audience, but the cast with the compelling history of slavery in New York state. Marge Witty made her debut on the dramatic stage, bringing to life the matron of the Cayuga County Poorhouse, Mrs. Andrew (Georgia) Trimble. Sherry Saben was here, there and everywhere, filling in, finding sound effects, and honing our drama. She also used her position as a Perform 4 Purpose board member to bring the Hernandez family to fill our space with their music and set the tone with “O Freedom.” Joyce Biss fed us, encouraged us and documented our history with a compelling display of historical and present-day photos. Mike Riley, not only the Mentz historian but poorhouse archivist, gave roots to our history — and yes, literal roots are growing through Eliza’s headstone. Andi Seamans welcomed us to the Samuel Center for Canal History, controlled our lighting and was the perfect hostess. My ever-intrepid historian and friend, Cheryl Longyear — I will be forever grateful for finding Eliza and encouraging me, yet again, to stretch and grow. As in so many of our adventures, it was and is life-changing.

About 150 folks viewed "The Eliza Story." It is our sincere hope that this retelling will open conversations and hearts and minds as we continue to try and understand and place our history in perspective. We are refuting the quote: “That’s the history of the world. His story is told, her’s isn’t.”

My dear friend Nancy Casey Tok recently sent photographs that had belonged to her dad, former Port Byron school coach and physical education teacher Milt Casey. What a wonderful trip down memory lane! I have used one of the football team photos from 1960 with this column not only to honor them but the current Port Byron teams, and our Syracuse and Buffalo successes. I was a cheerleader and played in the pep band (yes, we did both). As the audio/visual person in the '80s and '90s I videotaped games and hauled out the speakers and sound systems with the help of all those AV kids and was a football mom for a couple of years. I am very proud of the heritage that continues. I also celebrate the advancement of girls’ athletics. Miss Lillian Krayka, our women’s phys ed instructor, gave us as many opportunities as she could to stay fit and compete but with the advent of Title IX, our young women have had amazing opportunities and have excelled!

The Conquest Long Range Planning Committee continues its work. We will be presenting to the community in November.

If all goes well, Countryside United Methodist Church will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. for treats on Halloween.

Please, please vote. A great many have fought and died for that right. Also on Nov. 8, you will have the opportunity to purchase tasty baked goods at the Conquest town building. Although there are still no roast beef suppers at Countryside church, many of our bakers will be concocting delicious treats to purchase. We are counting on a sellout!