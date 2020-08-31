Lincoln: Celebrating two impressive Cayuga County women

Voting was very important in my family — my parents and grandparents always made a big deal of going to vote. I can remember my great-grandmother voting and saying that she was the first woman in her family to ever vote and she intended to vote every year. It made a powerful impression on 5-year-old me.
I have been blessed to have been raised by, mentored by and known many strong, capable women. My mom, Elizabeth Jane Vormwald Pilgrim, was one. She graduated from Cortland Normal School and taught in a one-room school in the Cortland district. On the first day, an older boy attempting to scare the new lady teacher brought in a snake. She shared with us that she was terrified but certainly was not going to let those students know. She had him hold it up, pointed out the patterns and the scales, noted that it was not poisonous and directed the young man to return it to nature and proceeded with class!
She had many challenges in her teaching career and met them all with the same aplomb. While she was raising us, her teaching certification expired but she worked in education by being the "truant officer" in Port Byron and Cato-Meridian schools. She completed the work to regain her teaching license but because my dad was on the board of education in Port Byron could not teach in her home district. Jordan-Elbridge was the lucky district that benefited from her passion for teaching and learning. She was the veteran teacher at Ramsdell who accepted students with disabilities and included these young people in all classroom activities, long before the ADA mandate. She volunteered to attend Project Change at SUNY Cortland some 20 years into her career. She gloried in the new skills her first-graders mastered and was forever incorporating new ideas. She introduced them to their school by reading the Gingerbread Boy story, then having them make real gingerbread children, baking them in the cafeteria ovens, having them come up missing and following clues all over the building. She embraced outside activities and dressed up every year as a Pilgrim for the Halloween parade through the village. She loved the Jordan Fall Festival and worked at the book tent.
She demonstrated a love of reading to me as an impressionable youngster and we shared that love — Louisa Mae Alcott and Joseph C. Lincoln being two of our favorite authors. She was an excellent musician, played the organ at church, and we loved the nights that we would fall asleep as she played for us through the open register. Mom was involved in the community — church (WSCS, Young Adults), PTA, March of Dimes, a Girl Scout leader, a golfer and a bowler (oh those stories!) and encouraged us by example to stay active and embrace new activities. In her retirement she learned to paint and she and my dad had so many travel adventures! Thank you, Betty Pilgrim, I miss you everyday.
Our family reunion was COVID-cancelled this year. My aunt Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson is now our matriarch. She is also a strong woman. She was a tomboy and pestered her older brothers, my uncle Joe and my dad to let her hang out with them and play ball. Often they did. As the active mom of five, she was also involved in United Way, March of Dimes, Weedsport PTA, bowling and golf leagues. The Citizen in 1961 announced the Women’s Sunshine League prizes: first was Margaret Traver, second was Liz MacGibbon, third was Betty Pilgrim and fourth was Margaret Hutchinson! A Rainbow Lanes article in 1985 celebrated: Cheryl Potter 553, Kathy Blumer 533 and Margaret Hutchinson 501! In later years she was an advocate of the New York State Senior Games. In 1985 she and her husband, Roger, won a gold medal in tennis (“after practicing a couple of times with our children”), she won in bait casting ("by watching and practicing ‘til I got the hang of it"), and medals in bowling, hot shot basketball and cycling. The 1987 games were similar: five gold, three silver and 2 bronze! In 1988 she won first place in cycling, second in three swimming events and third in fly-casting. You can see her often in the Bluefield Manor commercials — she and I are namesakes of our Aunt Margarite and I am proud to be related!
• Our Countryside Church Community Cupboard is still meeting neighborhood needs. We are grateful for the assistance of Vitale Income Tax Service and the United Methodist Women of Upper New York Conference. Anyone who needs cleaning supplies, personal care items and non-perishable food items is welcome. The cupboard is accessible 24/7 under the portico at our church building on Duck Lake Road. “Take a blessing when you need one, leave a blessing when you can.”
• Reminder to support all opening businesses and museums, especially CIViC Heritage from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays and Erie Canal Heritage every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There's also a Doug’s Fish Fry fundraiser on Sept. 3 at the Federated Church in Port Byron.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!