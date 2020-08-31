Lincoln: Celebrating two impressive Cayuga County women

I have been blessed to have been raised by, mentored by and known many strong, capable women. My mom, Elizabeth Jane Vormwald Pilgrim, was one. She graduated from Cortland Normal School and taught in a one-room school in the Cortland district. On the first day, an older boy attempting to scare the new lady teacher brought in a snake. She shared with us that she was terrified but certainly was not going to let those students know. She had him hold it up, pointed out the patterns and the scales, noted that it was not poisonous and directed the young man to return it to nature and proceeded with class!

She had many challenges in her teaching career and met them all with the same aplomb. While she was raising us, her teaching certification expired but she worked in education by being the "truant officer" in Port Byron and Cato-Meridian schools. She completed the work to regain her teaching license but because my dad was on the board of education in Port Byron could not teach in her home district. Jordan-Elbridge was the lucky district that benefited from her passion for teaching and learning. She was the veteran teacher at Ramsdell who accepted students with disabilities and included these young people in all classroom activities, long before the ADA mandate. She volunteered to attend Project Change at SUNY Cortland some 20 years into her career. She gloried in the new skills her first-graders mastered and was forever incorporating new ideas. She introduced them to their school by reading the Gingerbread Boy story, then having them make real gingerbread children, baking them in the cafeteria ovens, having them come up missing and following clues all over the building. She embraced outside activities and dressed up every year as a Pilgrim for the Halloween parade through the village. She loved the Jordan Fall Festival and worked at the book tent.