Lincoln: Celebrating with caution in Conquest

Happy birthday to me! Yep, I am writing this on Sept. 19! Love hearing from my family and Facebook friends! We are celebrating our birthday month with takeout from Michael’s, Lasca’s, Nino’s, the Port Byron American Legion and Doug’s Fish Fry. We miss terribly "going out to dinner," but have faith and trust that we will be able to safely "dine in" in the coming months.
This COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Cayuga County. My journal is sounding angrier and more frustrated. I know dozens of folks who have gotten sick with this delta strain. Please, please be careful.
Yeah to the return of high school sports! Sitting carefully in the stands (on a Panther cushion — flagrant promotion) cheering on our field hockey and football teams is a joy! I am also continuing to support our Dana L. West drama program. The fall play will be “Radium Girls,” a historically accurate story about worker safety, perseverance and reporting ethics. The production is scheduled for the first week in November. You will be hearing more!
Historical societies and museums are gearing up for fall and getting ready for winter activities. We are blessed to have multiple venues celebrating the accomplishments of our past while preparing for our future.
The CIViC Heritage Historical Society and the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest continue celebrating as safely as we can. The Cato Village Fair and Victory Fire Department barbecue this weekend, the Conquest Fire Department Craft Fair on Oct. 3, the Ira Craft Fair on Oct. 23, and the dedication of the Conquest Recreation Field new Debbie Castor Playground (TBA) are ways that we are commemorating the 200 years since the surrounding towns were set off from our parent town of Cato. Was there discussion and division surrounding that split? You bet! However, it did work out and currently we are sharing many services and programs.
The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park will be closing for the season on Oct. 31. We are open every day until then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Erie House Tavern has been graced with fall decorations (thanks Marie and Dick Paulino) and the able staff and volunteers are celebrating a season of sharing our canal history with thousands of visitors. Perhaps you have an extra morning or afternoon to share and would like to be a docent? Please stop by. We thank Marty Granger for helping us promote our park by providing space in his downtown Port Byron store window.
I recently helped celebrate the life of Dick Lees. This 94-year-old veteran served in World War II and Korea. His service did not stop there, however. He proudly was a member of the Cato American Legion and Montezuma VFW, showing his commitment to community and supporting veterans. He lived his commitment working at Cato Legion breakfasts and fundraisers up to two weeks prior. He made peanut brittle to send to soldiers in Afghanistan and every season made their home in Conquest a bright display of Christmas joy. We are thankful for his years with us and mourn with his wife, Alma, children and grandchildren. I was blessed to spend some time with the funeral detail of current members of the U.S. Navy. America, you can be as proud of these outstanding young sailors as we were proud to be Dick Lees’ friend and neighbor.
Countryside United Methodist Church will not be having an October roast beef supper. We are striving to keep our workers and customers safe. We are holding out hope for November! Stay tuned! We continue rotating church services, meeting in Victory for the month of September, Butler in October and back at Countryside in November. We are still offering our 10 a.m. Sunday Zoom services for housebound or COVID-19-anxious worshippers. Please call me for codes at (315) 776-4726. If you have not met our new minister, the Rev. Deborah Hitchcock, worship services are a fine time to do that!
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.