Lincoln: Celebrating with caution in Conquest

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park will be closing for the season on Oct. 31. We are open every day until then from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Erie House Tavern has been graced with fall decorations (thanks Marie and Dick Paulino) and the able staff and volunteers are celebrating a season of sharing our canal history with thousands of visitors. Perhaps you have an extra morning or afternoon to share and would like to be a docent? Please stop by. We thank Marty Granger for helping us promote our park by providing space in his downtown Port Byron store window.

I recently helped celebrate the life of Dick Lees. This 94-year-old veteran served in World War II and Korea. His service did not stop there, however. He proudly was a member of the Cato American Legion and Montezuma VFW, showing his commitment to community and supporting veterans. He lived his commitment working at Cato Legion breakfasts and fundraisers up to two weeks prior. He made peanut brittle to send to soldiers in Afghanistan and every season made their home in Conquest a bright display of Christmas joy. We are thankful for his years with us and mourn with his wife, Alma, children and grandchildren. I was blessed to spend some time with the funeral detail of current members of the U.S. Navy. America, you can be as proud of these outstanding young sailors as we were proud to be Dick Lees’ friend and neighbor.