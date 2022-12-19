Lincoln: Christmas memories in Conquest

Happy Advent, merry Christmas, blessed Hanukkah, joyous Kwanzaa! Although our house happiness is subdued this year, we glory in the celebrations, decorations and festivities that surround us. We anticipate a healthy glorious 2023!

Thank you for the love that encompasses the family and friends of Becky Lincoln. The cards, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and American Diabetes Association donations, sumptuous food, hugs and shared memories are welcome and affirming. Our faith sustains us, as does your love and care.

Church Christmas celebrations, pageants and music are glorious memories of Christmas past. During the COVID-19 pandemic we have been worshipping with Becky’s Hollywood United Methodist Church on Facebook. As restrictions in California lift, they are gradually returning to unmasked (for the most part) in-person services, as are we at Amazing Grace Parish (Butler, Countryside and Victory united Methodist churches). On Dec. 11, the children from Hollywood presented an original Christmas pageant with tiny dressed-up sheep, shepherds with head scarves and crooks, tinseled angels, Mary, Joseph and a doll-sized baby Jesus. As we watched this holy cuteness overload, I was reminded of the years and years of Christmas celebrations during and after Countryside/Conquest worship services. Angels with silver halos, bath-robed shepherds and sometimes a live animal or two graced our chancel. Choirs (junior and senior) prepared special music and Santa Claus always arrived. Occasionally there was conversation about introducing a secular Santa into a Christian worship venue, but he always appeared! Wise discussion appreciating the story of St. Nicholas and the giving spirit that he embodies prevailed. Santa depicters in recent memory included Tom Hill and Phil Waterman. Marcia Waterman recently shared that during December, Phil would let his usually neatly trimmed beard become full and bushy so as better to look like the "jolly old elf" — not her favorite!

We think the photo with this column shows Santa helper Tom Hill and Becky Lincoln (who was a staunch believer!). The children in the other photo include Rubenaus, Balchs, Lincolns, Reichs, Hills, Chamberlins, Perrines, McGregors and others, along with our pastor the Rev. Dr. Ralph Williamson. I can identify many from this 50-year-old photo, but if you see yourself or family, please let me know!

Christmas Eve service at Countryside church will be at 4 p.m. and include candle-lighting, carols and, we hope, a return of our sacred dance presentation. Our church is at 10511 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron (Springlake). We would love to see you! On Christmas Day we will celebrate at our usual 10 a.m. — a special service of songs and joy. In an abundance of caution for households and carolers, we will not be caroling this year. Pray that next year it will be safe for all of us!

The resurgence of community pride and celebrations makes my heart happy. From Fair Haven to Moravia, folks are celebrating together, honoring their past and anticipating their future! Congratulations, all! It, of course, gives me special joy that Port Byron celebrations abound, with the CIViC Heritage Festival of Trees happening last weekend, and Conquest is identifying new ideas to come together!