Lincoln: Comprehensive plan, controversy, Christmas and more in Conquest

The biggest news in Conquest is the continuing process of developing our comprehensive plan. Our first community meeting will have taken place on Dec. 14. I will write more about our interactions and ongoing plans in the January column. To incentivize our attendance and survey returns, we are offering raffle prizes. Many local and interested folks have donated and, yes, this is the type of small town we are celebrating — the one where folks can civilly disagree on lots of issues, but agree on the respect we each have for the other and the joy we celebrate by living in a safe, rural setting! Surveys should be returned by Jan. 15 to the town office or Cayuga County Department of Planning & Economic Development. Can’t find your survey? It is available online at cayugacounty.us/518/conquest-town, here, or at the town building. Please, please use this opportunity to share your thoughts. We live in a wonderful place — let’s make it even better.

There has recently been some controversy over the installation of solar panels in Conquest. Our town is no stranger to different and difficult decisions, from election recounts to harboring escaped slaves to cross burning, Prohibition, religious schisms, dirt roads, school centralization, pandemics, pauper burials, vote buying, an unsolved murder, blue laws and grocery "wars." We have survived and thrived. I am reading a book, “I Think You Are Wrong (But I Am Listening).” It is well-written, conversational and life-changing. The dialogue between Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers reflects their differences and how they converse and share opinions without rancor. I recommend it highly. They also host an articulate podcast.

We are in the midst of Advent/Christmas. I love the efforts of folks to brighten their homes with holiday lights. COVID-19 precautions cannot dim them! And speaking of precautions, mask wearing is again mandated — please help us avoid a shutdown! Are you continuing to journal? The CIViC Heritage Historical Society recently published the memories of Sybil Kennedy Bennett. This vibrant story mentions so many Cato institutions and people! Amy Sholes added maps and photos to the original document, making it an even more interesting telling of how it seemed between the mid-1800s and 1961, when Sybil penned her reminiscences. The book “Scenes of My Childhood When I Was a Girl” is available from any CIViC Heritage member for $20. I bet your family would be delighted to find your written memories, joys and frustrations some day in the future.

And, speaking of books, a gentle segue into “Maud, the Erie House Dog.” I am overjoyed and appreciative of the enthusiasm accorded this little volume. In less than a month we have sold over 100 copies! Thank you again to Fingerlakes Press for printing and guidance both for Sybil’s book and our beloved Maud. I plan to be at many local libraries throughout the winter and spring reading and signing. Of course, Maud will be on the book rack at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park visitor center when we open in May. You may contact me if you need a book sooner than a library signing, or when you are checking out the trees at the Ward W. O’Hara museum, you could pick up one in the gift shop along with a plethora of wonderful gift items.

Countryside United Methodist Church will participate in the Amazing Grace Parish Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Victory United Methodist Church. If infection numbers do not make attendance at a service safe for you, there are many, many online and televised ways to celebrate and commemorate Hanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. Boxing Day — you are pretty much on your own!

The Port Byron Central School District is also looking for advice and direction on future plans. There is an online survey on the school website if you did not receive one. If you have comments and questions, please contact Superintendent Michael Jorgensen.

What an incredibly exciting time to be alive! Oh yes, there are challenges — climate change, vaccine questions, social parity and communication issues. However, we are very smart and stubborn. With perseverance, we can make much-needed changes and tweaks to the institutions that have prevailed.

Happy birthday, Conquest! May you continue to celebrate our wonderful town. I am mourning the lives lost this year and welcoming newcomers and new lives. Be safe. Have a healthy 2022. I am proud to be your historian.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

