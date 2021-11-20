Lincoln: Comprehensive plan for Conquest needs your input

As I mentioned last month, I have the honor to be part of the Conquest comprehensive planning committee. This group represents a cross-section of our town and includes the planning board. Conquest is one of only three towns in our county not to have this framework document to assist in its goals, objectives and vision. We are engaged in a monumental task, and so far have had two meetings.

Our next two tasks are to design and distribute a survey, and hold a public meeting. The survey will be mailed to all Conquest residents on Dec. 1. The surveys may be returned to the town office, mailed to Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, or completed online. Our public meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at our town building, 1289 Fuller Road, Port Byron. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Town residents will also have the option of virtually attending — Zoom information will be forthcoming. It is vital to the planning process to involve each resident of our town. Many towns have had only a 20% return rate — I challenge each of you to get involved in this process by returning your survey and/or attending our public launch event!

The production of “Radium Girls” by the drama department of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron was compelling and demanding. Our young actors successfully told the stories of the young women who sacrificed their health by painting glow-in-the-dark numbers on watches. Congratulations to director, cast and crew, and hurray for the return of live theater!

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park is closed for the season. What a season it was! We hosted well over 11,000 visitors. Many, many folks, saying things like, "We have seen this for years and have always wanted to stop — today is the day!” We welcomed families, singles, couples, bikers, history buffs, canal enthusiasts and those who had no clue what the Erie Canal was all about but were curious. It was so much fun to meet them all and share enthusiasms. We already miss the companionship and look forward to our May reopening. When you volunteer or work at the park, you become as family. We mourn the loss of Roberta Green, one of our most enthusiastic and energetic park supporters. We will be honoring her at a memorial tree dedication at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the park's Erie House site. We will be dedicating a tree planted in her memory — a long-lasting, beautiful memorial. Family and those who have difficulty walking, please use the Maiden Lane entrance. All others, please use the Route 31 entrance. Hope to see you there. Refreshments will directly follow the dedication at Erie House.

Countryside United Methodist Church continues to host the Amazing Grace Parish through November. The start of Advent is Nov. 28. Our Advent wreath and candles are in memory of Kate and Dorothy Lincoln — it will be an honor to remember them and celebrate their dedication and influence as we prepare for the Christmas season. We will also be holding a Bible study based on the Rev. Adam Hamilton’s “The Journey” from 10 to 11:30 Tuesday mornings beginning Dec. 7. All are invited and welcome to attend.

A special blessing of prayer shawls and Red Bird Mission shoeboxes took place recently. We are sending almost 50 shoebox gifts to an impoverished region of Kentucky. It is an honor and so much fun to fill the boxes with small gifts and necessities for these needy young people. Our knitters and crocheters have continued their ministry even in the midst of the pandemic. Their handiwork will warm hearts, souls and bodies!

Our United Methodist women will be selling decorated slate tiles at the Cato Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Please stop by and say hello, and perhaps purchase a piece of historic slate or Christmas home décor from Ted and Elaine Reich.

The CIViC Heritage Festival of Trees will coincide with the Cato celebration on Dec. 11. We hope to safely see you from 1 to 4 p.m. at the CIViC Heritage Historical Society building on Route 34.

And at last, for my "ta-da!" moment: My book, “Maud the Erie House Dog,” is finished! This was a labor of love that includes wonderful illustrations by Linda Walther Snavely. The book will be for sale at the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park when we reopen in May, and many local venues throughout the winter. I have been encouraged and mentored by so many during the last few months. I am thrilled to share this story! Its cost of $16 includes tax, and all profits are for the park.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

