On Sunday, Sept. 15, the Pineville Pavilion in Conquest held over 150 senior citizens, their families and friends. After a welcome by our supervisor, Charlie Knapp, we were treated to “God Bless America” by Mrs. Townsend. It surely was an old timey get-together. Many of us have lived in Conquest for generations, many have just moved in and lots have spent considerable decades in our little rural section of the beautiful Finger Lakes.
Every year we honor someone who has made special contributions to our community. This year Peg Gilmore was called up to be recognized. Peg and Frank Gilmore moved to Conquest 50 years ago. They were looking for a farm — Peg had six horses that needed space to graze. Originally they had 12 acres and they soon bought more. They raised horses, pigs, beef cattle and three kids. They belonged to Grange for over 30 years. Peg remembers fondly the days when there were 10 Grange organizations in Cayuga County and the gettogethers she helped organize. She was involved not only in local and county Grange activities but on the New York state level also.
They also were stalwarts on the Conquest Rural Fair committee — often in charge of the parade. Peg remembers sending double-sided postcards to fire department and organizations to respond to reserve spots for the parade line up. Sometimes trucks and marching units would show up expecting a spot — whoops, maybe we never sent in our card. “We always found a place for them.” They ran a couple of horse shows to support the fair — a huge undertaking and very popular with fairgoers. They helped raise funds by donating a hog or two to raffle off.
Peg was Conquest dog warden, which at that time included the constable position (with a badge) to be present as an official at trials, then held at the town barn. She only remembers one trial, however. Peg was on the county fair board for 35 years! She remembers with a smile that her husband drove the wagon carrying Roy Thompson and Marian Lincoln to honor and celebrate some of our senior citizens at our sesquicentennial parade! Frank was also active in Grange and served on the Port Byron Central School District Board of Education. We miss him and his quiet leadership.
Peg is an enthusiastic Buffalo Bills fan and established a chapter of the Red Hat Society. She has served one term on town board and now is on the variance board. “I have always had very good neighbors — this has been a good place to raise kids and horses!” Peg concluded as she reflected on the past 50 years in Conquest.
You have free articles remaining.
Next honored were Ted and Ethel Cobb. The Cobb family moved to Conquest on July 15, 1973. “We were looking for a rural community in which to raise our family — Teddy, Cathy, Leah, twins Tim and Tara, Billy and Joey, who was just 5. Rev. Bill Fairhurst (a childhood friend of Ted’s) found us this property. He was at Countryside Methodist Church; his organist was Lucinda Waterman whose family rented farmland from Barbers. We found this farm and never looked back. New Jersey is a fine place to be from but this is home.” The Cobbs have modernized and re-modeled the 1840 farmhouse, which featured in the Storkes Cayuga County History as the Wilcox Farm.
“I give credit to Port Byron schools for educating our children so well,” Ethel said. “They all received a good start and are college graduates.” Both remember being welcomed by the community and assisted in farming: “Bakers, Capaders, Hempels and Lincolns made us feel at home right away including us in dinners, picnics and parties.” Ted, through the manufacturers association, mentored students at Central Tech, was active in the Cayuga County Big Brothers program, and brought Junior Achievement to Port Byron. Ethel was a freelance writer and worked in the school as an attendance clerk. She has always had an appreciation of history and is on the board of Old Brutus Historical Society, has been an assessor and is now on the zoning board and an active member of a local sewing group.
Their faith is apparent. They have been active members of St. John’s parish and early proponents of Cursillo and Marriage Encounter. “We had to make the farm work for us — we bought ‘Jersey Cow’ and she provided a gallon in the morning and a gallon at night to help feed our growing family. We gardened and our children all had chores to do. The older ones watched the younger ones. We all worked together to improve our farm.” Cobbs have 16 grandchildren, seven (and counting) great-grandchildren. “We love it here — we consider ourselves one of the family!”
We are honored and blessed to have these families in Conquest!