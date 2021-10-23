Lincoln: Conquest staying busy as can be during COVID-19

I hope you are keeping up with your COVID-19 journal so that folks in the future will know and understand the conditions affecting central New York and our country in 2021.

Thanks to The Citizen, we have some news stories of the 1918 "Spanish flu," but not too many day-to-day descriptions. As I am writing this, we received news of another young friend dying of this horrible infectious disease. Please, dear readers, be careful and do all you can to protect yourselves, your friends and your families.

The Conquest Recreation Field remains open and has welcomed families to celebrate safely outdoors. A glorious addition is the Debbie Caster Playground. We will have a formal dedication of these structures in the spring, but children have been sliding, climbing and imagining on this colorful equipment for the past weeks! What a gift to our town of Conquest and the folks who gather here — a wonderful memorial to an outstanding woman who thought of our young people and their needs. A huge thank you to our town officials for carrying out Deb’s wishes, and Brett Agley for the sign.

Countryside United Methodist Church is not quite ready to offer our famous roast beef dinners, but will be cooking soup for supper on Nov. 6. Soups (potato, chile, split pea with ham and vegetable beef) must be preordered by Nov. 3 through Jean at (315) 365-3778 or Ginny at (315) 243-5924. Each order will include a quart of soup, crackers and brownies for $8. It will be a drive-thru pickup at the church, 10511 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron (Springlake) from 3 to 5 p.m.

The planning board of Conquest is developing a comprehensive plan for the future of our town. I am helping to incorporate the history factor. This is a huge undertaking and will take many months until completion. If you have input or ideas, please call the town offices and leave a message.

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park will be closing for the season on Oct. 31. We will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then. We have had thousands of visitors to our displays and buildings. Recently we accepted a washbasin, pitcher, soap dish and shaving mug from new friends Dennis and Mary Ann Bender. These items were part of the Van Cleef collection from nearby Seneca Falls. They will be added to our tavern to continue to tell the story of the Erie Canal and the VanDetto family.

The CIViC Heritage History Center has a couple of open Sundays to come and visit. Our displays are all about celebrating our past victories, conquests and daily living. Please stop by from 1 to 5 p.m. We are planning our Festival of Trees in December, and hoping that the pandemic will loosen its grip so that we can celebrate safely. It has been quite a year of commemoration of our 200th anniversary. Thank you all for your energy and enthusiasm.

The Port Byron Drama Club will present “Radium Girls” at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, in the Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School auditorium. This written-from-life production tells the story of the young women who were coerced and lied to as they painted glow-in-the-dark numbers on watches. Worker safety and journalism are underlying themes. I celebrate the tenacity and talent of these young actors and their coach. We hope we will be allowed to applaud them in person. Please come out if you can to see the amazing young people bring history to life!

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

