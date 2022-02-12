Lincoln: Critical support and snow days in Conquest

The first item in this monthly column is a huge thank you to all the folks who helped out when my husband, Dewey, fell ill last week. First of all, thank you to Tom Wilson for the early plow out after the Thursday snow. My 911 call late Friday morning meant our local Conquest rescue crew arrived to assist however they could, shoveling the walk or brushing off my car or helping Dewey rest more comfortably while awaiting the ambulance. Chief Jim Burke takes his responsibilities very seriously. It was a busy rig morning; he decided the quickest would be the Lakeshore unit coming from Wolcott. Even better, the driver was the efficient Louwanda, also a Conquest rescue member who has so ably assisted us in the past.

When I arrived at the Auburn Community Hospital emergency room, Louwanda greeted me with the news that Dr. Timothy Cobb was the attending physician. Tim grew up across the street from us and we know what a bright young physician he is. The nurses, aides, clerical staff and technicians who assisted Dewey back to stable health were also equally skilled and efficient. It was some hours before he was able to be moved to critical care unit, where he also received vigilant care.

All of our health services have been strained and compromised during this pandemic, but the service we received was caring, excellent and professional. We are incredibly grateful. He is improving daily.

We are six months plus into our town of Conquest comprehensive plan. Please, please, please collect your thoughts and opinions and share them. If you have lost your survey, more forms are available at the town building. One of my recent books is “Braiding Sweetgrass” (thank you reading buddy Patty Brazek). One of the themes of the book is reciprocity. Being thankful, respectful and responsible in all your actions leads to a more balanced ecosystem and environment. Carrying that image a step further, we all can make our world run more smoothly by doing our part — in a small way by recycling that peanut butter jar, or in a larger way by volunteering or serving in local government. The folks on the planning team care greatly about our town; we are reaching out so that your opinion can be heard.

Friday was our first real "snow day" of the season. As a child in Port Byron, we listened to Deacon Doubleday on our kitchen radio. On snowy mornings he would carefully read the lists of schools calling in to close. They were not in alphabetical order, but as they were received, so you had to listen very carefully! From our hilltop home we could also see if the flag was up. One morning, however, we missed all the clues and walked down Halsey Road hill, across Rochester Street, through unshoveled sidewalks only to arrive to a quiet, empty school building. We trudged back home, but I think we stopped at Marshall’s store for a candy bar to split.

As a mom, I loved calling upstairs: “No school, snuggle back in bed!" For our Conquest family, snow days were times to join the neighborhood in sliding downhill, making snow forts, snow angels and snowmen, and drinking hot cocoa. I always tried to keep a stash of extra mittens and scarves to send back out with the intrepid winter frolickers. When the Bill vanderMeulen family moved to Conquest, we were glad to have an administrator who was able to report what the weather was like "north of the river"! Such good memories!

Thank you, thank you for your responses to “Maud, the Erie House Dog.” We have sold over 200 copies and have lined up a couple more library reading dates in Jordan and Red Creek. Can hardly wait to share this story with folks stopping by the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park! We will be opening back up around May 1. If you would like me to come to your group, just give a call!

Enjoy the seasons as they change. Bundle up, feed the birds, stay safe and keep journaling!

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

