Have the happiest of Easters, dear readers. When you read this, we will already have had our first Easter celebration: sunrise service at the home of Phil and Marcia Waterman on Phil’s Hill on Duck Lake Road, Countryside’s sunrise service location for the past 40 years. We have had services on their deck, rung the Conquest church bell and enjoyed sumptuous breakfasts. These past pandemic years, attendance has waned from the 50 or so we used to have. If you are reading this on Saturday night or very early Sunday, the service begins at 6:30 a.m. and you are always welcome! Another post-pandemic change is no Easter sacred dance to “I See the Glory”; however, faith and hope are still alive and a glorious worship service will happen at Victory United Methodist at 10 a.m. Please join us.

Activities in the town of Conquest have been very much curtailed to keep everyone COVID-19-safe. One of the suggestions from our Comprehensive Planning Committee is to reengage in our opportunities and even add to them to promote an awareness of our town. Cindy Lamphere is organizing an activities committee — our first meeting will be on Tuesday, April 11, at the town building. Please come and bring your energy, enthusiasm and new ideas. It is wonderful to see families enjoying our playground and young folks on the basketball court. We can do even more to promote and enjoy our wonderful town and its facilities. “We’re not just another hamlet on the Erie Canal.”

An upcoming activity is a soup sale at Countryside United Methodist on Duck Lake Road on Saturday, May 6. You must preorder chili, split pea with ham or vegetable beef by calling Ginny at (315) 243-5924 or Jean at (315) 365-3778 by Tuesday, May 2. Drive-thru pick up will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the church, 10511 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron (in Springlake). The very next weekend will be the famous Conquest Fire Department chicken and pork chop barbecue. Preorders must be made at the fire hall from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays. Pick up will be on Saturday, May 13, at the fire hall starting at 11 a.m.

On Thursday, March 30, we celebrated National Physician’s Day. I would like to honor two doctors who have impacted the Conquest community: Dr. John Eppolito and Dr. Timothy Cobb. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s there were resident physicians in our communities: Dr. Parker, Dr. Reynolds (an allopath) and Dr. William Thomas in Pineville (Springlake), who is listed as a botanic physician. Those names are often referenced in newspaper listings as responding to accidents and calling on their patients at home. Medicine has changed greatly since those days, but we have come back to home visits by video!

Almost 40 years ago, a young doctor, John Eppolito, started practicing in Cato. Pine Hill Medical was built for his practice. Throughout his long tenure with us, he saved countless lives. He diagnosed my mom’s lung cancer very early, sent folks for consultations when he suspected a problem (my husband) and earned respect as a general practitioner treating newborns to folks past their century mark (he was so proud his 100-plus patients and could list them by name, but honored their privacy). He encouraged other medical folks and currently, Pine Hill Medical houses a dental office, physical therapy and a pharmacy. He was the physician for Cato-Meridian and Port Byron schools. He believed in young people and supported school and community activities whenever asked. He was very proud of the wellness outreach at the Cato Recreation Facility and urged his patients to participate. Last November he retired, selling to Dr. Timothy Cobb and Dr. Brian Klein. These young doctors are sharing their love of medicine with Crouse Hospital and filling the very large shoes of Dr. Eppolito. Dr. Cobb is a Port Byron graduate and Dr. Klein a Cato-Meridian grad. How incredibly fortunate we are to have the knowledge and passion of these physicians in our community, and we welcome them home! Dr. Cobb’s skill and persistence saved my husband’s life in Auburn last February. We will be forever grateful.

I would personally like to add a giant, overdue thank you to Dr. Pam Forseman and Dr. Brundage, recently retired from their dermatology practice. The concern of their staff and care from these doctors made a huge positive impact in Cayuga County.

Enjoy spring — new beginnings, new energy!