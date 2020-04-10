Lincoln: Finding positive stories during the pandemic

The positive love that emerges in hard times is triumphing. Our friends are making and sharing masks. Folks are finding new ways to connect — our worship service this morning was on Zoom. A few hours later we were able to worship with our daughter in California — their service was on Facebook! Rainbows, red ribbons, thank yous and chalk drawings proliferate, parents are learning with their kids. Teachers are reaching out in whatever ways they can to make sure that their students are provided for. I have spoken with old friends for the first time in a long time — sharing memories of good times. School districts facing financial hard times are still providing high-quality learning experiences and nourishing our students. I am most familiar with the efforts of Port Byron and I am incredibly proud that we were ready and ahead of the curve in preparing for a school shut-down. I have heard other stories of communities also responding in kind and generous ways to make sure students are nurtured and educated in an expedient and loving manner.