Lincoln: From arts to athletics, Cayuga County stays active in winter

What an incredible county we live in! Checking the Go pages in The Citizen, there is a multiplicity of lectures, food, book club offerings, theater, comedy, music, music and more live music. We were fortunate a couple of hours ago to hear amazing jazz — Bob Piorun, you are the spirit behind some fantastic music!
Winter sports season has shown us over and over what amazing athletes we have both on the college, high, middle and younger levels. What fun it has been to see the improvement and the dedication of these young people and their coaches!
We are approaching the most exciting opportunities to experience the high school musical season. These young people and their directors and choreographers and costumers and parents have quite literally dedicated their last three months to honing their craft, and will sing and dance and act their hearts out. Although my heart is with Dana L. West’s “Tarzan” on March 12-14, I know each county school is ready to whisk you away with theater magic. Please support these efforts — you will truly be amazed at the level of performances. For just a small admission price, you support and encourage theater excellence. Preceding these high school offerings was Auburn Players Community Theatre's “Romeo and Juliet,” which was brought up to date to wow you still further. If you're reading this Sunday, there's still one performance at 2 p.m. at Cayuga Community College. The show is free for students!
And speaking of theater excellence: "A Feminist Extravaganza" recently at Auburn Public Theater was exceptionally versatile, presenting talent over a 50-year spectrum, lifting us to new heights and encouraging us to empower ourselves for the better. Each of the presenters spoke from their hearts, and the dancers conveyed their deepest dreams and emotions, but what moved me to tears of joy was A.A. Gates fourth-grade student Lily Ridley reciting her original poem cataloging her dreams of space exploration. When asked if she would be the first woman on Mars, Lily gently explained to the questioner, “No, I will be the first person on Mars!” What hope and determination these women exhibited. Thank you, Angela Daddabbo, for your continued perseverance and presentations of excellence!
And further speaking of excellence, I would like to celebrate Perform 4 Purpose. We are excited to say that our United Way fundraising is coming ever closer to our goal. The talented young people of Perform 4 Purpose (including my favorite, Ryan Ratliff) are encouraged by your support, as are programs for senior citizens and families and special needs situations of Cayuga County. If you have not contributed, please do so. The Alberici family continues to inspire us with their creative outreaches in fundraising. It would be a shame if all the amazing programs that we sponsor could not be fully funded. Thank you, thank you!
I mentioned book clubs emerging all over our county. One of my favorites is the Monday evening gathering at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. Our discussions are intense, fun and engaging. I have learned so much from these new friends. Our March book is “A Very Dangerous Woman,” about our own Martha Coffin Wright. Seeing the suffrage movement from the eyes of a young mother from Aurora and Auburn puts new determination on equality! And, speaking of a new determination on equality, the Women March in Seneca Falls this year was inspiring, as well as cold and snowy. The spirit and fervor of hundreds of like-minded women and men was warming. Continuing the dedication of our mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and great-great grandmothers is our purpose — sometimes gently, sometimes loudly, sometimes stubbornly and always passionately. I may have mentioned that in a Cayuga Museum exhibit, we found my husband’s great-grandmother’s signature (Jane Corner Lincoln Snow, I am so proud) on a women’s rights petition. I am anxious to find out other brave women from Conquest who signed — stay tuned! While in Seneca Falls, we stopped at the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame (the old Seneca Falls knitting mill) for a sneak preview — fantastic! Watch for the opening later in the spring.
I would also like to honor the Auburn Rescue Mission (another United Way program) for its diligence and dedication. Countryside United Methodist Church is part of the Amazing Grace parish; we have just ended our six-week collection of warm clothing to aid homeless and needy families. The men and women who are responsible for the distribution of our goods have shown me the warmth and dignity with which they help and empower their families and individuals every day. I am proud to have been part of the pipeline from northern Cayuga and Wayne counties to folks in need.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest. She can be reached at (315) 776-4726.