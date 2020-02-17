Lincoln: From arts to athletics, Cayuga County stays active in winter

I mentioned book clubs emerging all over our county. One of my favorites is the Monday evening gathering at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center. Our discussions are intense, fun and engaging. I have learned so much from these new friends. Our March book is “A Very Dangerous Woman,” about our own Martha Coffin Wright. Seeing the suffrage movement from the eyes of a young mother from Aurora and Auburn puts new determination on equality! And, speaking of a new determination on equality, the Women March in Seneca Falls this year was inspiring, as well as cold and snowy. The spirit and fervor of hundreds of like-minded women and men was warming. Continuing the dedication of our mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers and great-great grandmothers is our purpose — sometimes gently, sometimes loudly, sometimes stubbornly and always passionately. I may have mentioned that in a Cayuga Museum exhibit, we found my husband’s great-grandmother’s signature (Jane Corner Lincoln Snow, I am so proud) on a women’s rights petition. I am anxious to find out other brave women from Conquest who signed — stay tuned! While in Seneca Falls, we stopped at the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame (the old Seneca Falls knitting mill) for a sneak preview — fantastic! Watch for the opening later in the spring.