Lincoln: Gratitude for Conquest history, fall food and more

I love this time of year of new beginnings, September birthdays (five in our immediate family, three more close), and weather crisp enough to bake but not for the furnace!

We were glued to the TV during the solemn, glorious celebration of Elizabeth II. Both our Lincoln/Joy and Pilgrim/Halcrow/Mallah families came from England, Ireland or Scotland — we appreciate the accents and the pageantry and history.

Lots of good things happening in my world:

Soup for Supper from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1, with drive-thru pickup at Countryside United Methodist Church, 10517 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron. You must preorder by Sept. 28 by calling (315) 243-5924 or (315) 365-3778. The choices are vegetable beef, split pea with ham or chili, and they cost $10 a quart, which includes crackers and brownies.

There will be a Doug’s Fish Fry to go sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Samuel Center for Canal History (the former St. John's Church) on Rochester Street in Port Byron.

"The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story," an original drama celebrating a remarkable true story of perseverance and bravery, will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Samuel Center for Canal History. It is free and open to the public.

I rejoice in the life of Jean Stoneburg. Her persistence and ingenuity were paramount in our ability to send thousands of soldier boxes over the past years. Jean personally raised hundreds of dollars for shipping our packages to our brave men and women deployed. She is with her beloved "Stoney," her champion, as he championed so many in our town on the baseball field.

We also said farewell to our classmate Richard "Sacket" Roberts. What wonderful memories were shared of Main Street antics and what grateful hearts to have shared his life. As a teacher, he guided and tutored and instructed thousands of lives in his 30-plus years. His memorial was as he wanted — many more smiles than tears.

We also celebrated the short life of Ritchie McAllister — the hundreds of colorful hats he crocheted were warmly received by the tiny folks in incubators and bassinets.

I am always grateful for the fellowship of actors and historians. Historians have led me on some of my greatest challenges and adventures. Cheryl Longyear is such a friend — her town of Montezuma and our town of Conquest have many connections. The Erie Canal connection led to the “Clinton’s Ditch” production, and now the Howland Island’s connection to “The Path to Freedom: The Eliza Story." This latest production sparked new friends Robin Nowell and Marge Witty, and renewed my friendship with Sherry Saben Wolford, Bryan Rubenau and Joyce Biss.

The photo of the blacksmith shop with this article was provided by Joyce. In her search for Port Byron memorabilia she came across this postcard, but on further examination found that it belonged in beautiful downtown Conquest. The spire of the Methodist Episcopal Church is in the background. I would love to know who the folks are in front of the site (now Jim Burke’s shop) — maybe one of the "Howell boys." We have long had another view of this blacksmith shop, and are so very pleased to have this one!

Countryside United Methodist Church was very pleased that Ryan and Allison Knapp chose to have their Coulton baptized there recently. Baptism is one of two sacraments in the Methodist church and is an important time for the family and church congregation to honor and support the child and parents: "We will surround these persons with love and forgiveness, that they may grow in their trust of God and be found faithful in their service to others.” A solemn, important occasion to be sure, but happy and even more joyful when the child being baptized was comfortable enough to splash in the font water to the delight of the Rev. Diane Walker and pastor Deborah Hitchcock and his parents.

Thank you all for your love and support and prayers during my husband’s long illness and recuperation. He is improving every day. His strength and resiliency are his Conquest testimony.