Lincoln: In Conquest, 200 years of persistence and perseverance

Happy birthday Conquest! Two hundred years old! Today I celebrate persistence and perseverance — the passion and determination that encouraged citizens of our little hamlet to attempt the task of forming their own town. Was it universally popular? No, of course not. Did they continue? Yes, they did.

The glorious history of democracy is full of folks going forward, continuing to fight for and act on their principles and beliefs. Did the actions of a few people in the northern part of Cayuga County who pioneered in its settlement, who fought for its individuality and won, make a difference? Sure it did. That action was built on the actions of all the inhabitants of these hallowed grounds. Did the native peoples, first settlers, Erie Canal builders, human rights advocates, universal suffragettes and hardscrabble farmers envision our energy-efficient town building, athletic fields, pavilions and recreation facility? Probably not, but we continue to build on their visions and energy.

Through this latest challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, governments throughout our country, county, school districts and towns have continued to act and do whatever they could to keep their constituents safe and continue to act responsibly to move forward. It should be a time of universal celebration! While we are not yet at a place of safety, we are moving forward.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}