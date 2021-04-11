Lincoln: In Conquest, 200 years of persistence and perseverance

Happy birthday Conquest! Two hundred years old! Today I celebrate persistence and perseverance — the passion and determination that encouraged citizens of our little hamlet to attempt the task of forming their own town. Was it universally popular? No, of course not. Did they continue? Yes, they did.
The glorious history of democracy is full of folks going forward, continuing to fight for and act on their principles and beliefs. Did the actions of a few people in the northern part of Cayuga County who pioneered in its settlement, who fought for its individuality and won, make a difference? Sure it did. That action was built on the actions of all the inhabitants of these hallowed grounds. Did the native peoples, first settlers, Erie Canal builders, human rights advocates, universal suffragettes and hardscrabble farmers envision our energy-efficient town building, athletic fields, pavilions and recreation facility? Probably not, but we continue to build on their visions and energy.
Through this latest challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, governments throughout our country, county, school districts and towns have continued to act and do whatever they could to keep their constituents safe and continue to act responsibly to move forward. It should be a time of universal celebration! While we are not yet at a place of safety, we are moving forward.
I have had a few nibbles of folks wanting to help celebrate our bicentennial. It may not be the on the scale of the sesquicentennial 50 years ago, but we will celebrate! Our town is gradually opening up, safely and carefully. With the overwhelming success of the Conquest Fire Department chicken barbecue (they sold out in half and hour) and the planning of our first roast beef supper in over a year, we are moving forward. The next chicken/pork chop barbecue will take place in May — watch for details for that and for details of Countryside’s roast beef suppers! Thank you for your love and support and energy! How can you be a part? Give me or our town clerk a call. Maybe you can help organize a craft show, volleyball tournament or baseball game. How about a community worship service or picnic or dance?
Countryside church has not opened for in-person services as of yet. We are waiting on TDS for internet access to continue to Zoom and conference guidelines on how to keep our congregation safe. Our sister church in Victory is offering in-person services at 10 a.m. Sundays, and Zoom service is available for those of us worshipping from home. Give me a call at (315) 776-4726 if you would like to join this opportunity. We did have an in-person sunrise service on Easter and celebrated the Resurrection with an inspirational service and the red sun rising over Duck Lake. Thank you to the Rev. Diane Walker for your guidance and encouragement. I celebrate our congregation for their support as we continue to supply our Community Cupboard and move forward! Thank you to all who contribute and blessing on all who partake. Particular thanks to Vitale Taxes for their ongoing support. Our United Methodist Women group is sending hundreds and hundreds of medicine bottles throughout our country and world to assist those needing a clean, safe receptacle for their medicine.
Hope is our superpower! Persist and persevere!
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.