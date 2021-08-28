Lincoln: Kickball, picnics and more as summer concludes in Conquest

Our 200th anniversary celebrations continue, but are muted again! The kickball tournament was a rousing success, folks had a great time, CIMAREF profited, families cheered, the CIViC Heritage Historical Society was recognized and the Conquest kickballers were victorious! Congratulations to all, especially 7-year-old Connor, who made a winning catch in the first game!
Sadly, in an abundance of caution, the Conquest Senior Citizens Picnic will not be held again this year. We are looking forward to a huge celebration on Grandparents Day 2022! Another casualty of the emergence of the COVID-19 delta strain is the Port Byron Alumni Banquet. The postponed banquet, scheduled for Sept. 11, will not be held. Dinner reservation monies will be returned, but scholarship donations and dues will be gratefully accepted. Countryside United Methodist Church will not have a September roast beef supper. We will resume when it is safer. Please stay safe dear readers.
The Port Byron Class of 1961 did celebrate its heritage and memories at Conquest Park on Aug. 11. Giving thanksgiving for the fellowship and food, the Conquest breezes on a warm day and the delicious Mooney’s barbecue were 16 class members, their friends and families. This class has set a giant standard by gathering every five years (plus some extras) since their graduation. We shared fond memories of Mr. Leary, Mr. Miskell and Mr. Locastro, along with remembered hijinks — yes, some best forgotten!
John and Andrea Pilgrim Seamans hosted this year’s Pilgrim picnic at another beautiful Cayuga County park, Deauville Island at Emerson Park. We gathered in celebration of our grandmother Kukum’s 121st birthday, our shared memories and our matriarch Margaret Hutchinson. Among those 25 present, we had four generations: Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson, Joe Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson Mistico and Daisy Mistico. Another highlight was the bagpipe concert by Deborah Hutchinson Houck. Our great-great-grandfather Gideon Halcrow came from Tingwell in the Shetland/Orkney Islands to northern Canada to work with Hudson Bay Co. Another great-great grandfather Donald McLeod also immigrated from Scotland. Thank you Deb for celebrating our heritage in such a wonderful musical fashion!
History venues continue to present our wonderful past. The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park welcomes folks from near and far. We are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31. The park is accessible from the Thruway or Route 31 just west of Port Byron. We also welcome a new director, Dan Wiles, who brings his own Erie Canal memories, heritage and considerable energy to our remaining 2021 weeks. We have docent positions available if you can spare a few hours to be part of this amazing park! Please call the visitor center at (315) 776-4601.
The brick schoolhouse on Route 34 between Weedsport and Cato will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29. This one-room school has many memories from years and years ago, and also from the Cato-Meridian and Port Byron students who visited as part of their elementary local history curriculum. My Sundays "on duty" have been such fun! Most of all, I enjoyed giving current students a chance to ring the school bell, solve problems on slate boards and explore McGuffy Readers. Although we will be closing the schoolhouse for the summer, we will be opening the history center in Cato also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. CIViC Heritage thanks everyone for their support of our Doug’s Fish Fry fundraiser, the farmers market, the kickball tournament and our Old Tyme celebration. We will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Cayuga County Health Department regulations.
If you have continued to journal during this COVID-19 situation, I salute you. It has been a challenge for me. Those reminiscences will be valuable in years to come. Think how much you would have liked to read your great-grandparents' recollections from 1918.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.