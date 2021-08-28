Lincoln: Kickball, picnics and more as summer concludes in Conquest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

John and Andrea Pilgrim Seamans hosted this year’s Pilgrim picnic at another beautiful Cayuga County park, Deauville Island at Emerson Park. We gathered in celebration of our grandmother Kukum’s 121st birthday, our shared memories and our matriarch Margaret Hutchinson. Among those 25 present, we had four generations: Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson, Joe Hutchinson, Jennifer Hutchinson Mistico and Daisy Mistico. Another highlight was the bagpipe concert by Deborah Hutchinson Houck. Our great-great-grandfather Gideon Halcrow came from Tingwell in the Shetland/Orkney Islands to northern Canada to work with Hudson Bay Co. Another great-great grandfather Donald McLeod also immigrated from Scotland. Thank you Deb for celebrating our heritage in such a wonderful musical fashion!

History venues continue to present our wonderful past. The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park welcomes folks from near and far. We are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 31. The park is accessible from the Thruway or Route 31 just west of Port Byron. We also welcome a new director, Dan Wiles, who brings his own Erie Canal memories, heritage and considerable energy to our remaining 2021 weeks. We have docent positions available if you can spare a few hours to be part of this amazing park! Please call the visitor center at (315) 776-4601.