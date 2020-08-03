Lincoln: Know your local women's history

The Norman Gilmore story continues!
Thank you to Bob Rossingol (Port Byron alum, ’67) for his help tracking Harriett and Levi and info from descendant Steve Gilmore! How wonderful that family lore continues down the ages. The family handed-down story was that young Norman fell on a pitchfork. Steve even remembers a replica of the headstone dog on the Gilmore family farm in Conquest. Bob helped me track the Gilmore family and their servants; they never had other children, but this beautiful remembrance certainly shares their love for their son with us centuries later. The faded poem on the front — “Mourn not for me. How safe I am though death has come and quickly summoned me away. Welcome the home that called me to the bright world of endless days” —tugs at the heart of any parent.
I continue to celebrate our 2020 graduates; yes, college students were also cheated out of their moments of recognition. So many milestones are being honored differently. I salute you and am unconditionally proud of you and your contributions to make our world better! Keep on!
Gardens are producing wonderful crops, and I have been leafing through all my recipe files for all the ways to use zucchini and summer squash. Our Countryside United Methodist pickle maker even came up with a summer squash pickle. Will we be able to share at a roast beef supper? That remains to be seen. Stay tuned, folks!
If you have a garden, enjoy! If not, ginormous zucchinis may start appearing on your stoop! It also seems the flowers are blooming and growing ever more colorful this year. Mother Nature may be making up for the virus in whatever ways she can. I left a thistle plant to honor our Scottish heritage and whenever I see all the clovers I think of the slave Patrick, and how he overcame his tragic beginnings to be one of the most loved saints of the church. If you are not familiar with the story, Patrick used the common clover to explain the mystery of the Trinity — how God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit are one, just like the clover leaves are separate but one. Some day we hope to return to Ireland and track down Maurice Joy and Hannah Mallagh, our ancestors.
Women first voted 100 years ago! I wish there was some way we could personalize this celebration! I challenge folks to either compare their lives with women and men of 100 years ago or think of one or more of their ancestors and how they interacted with the suffragettes. My husband’s great-grandmother, Jane Lincoln Snow, signed one of the petitions for the women’s right to vote. Who was the first person/woman in your family to vote? I encourage folks to register and vote in honor of this centennial year.
We had such a grand time with the Leadership Cayuga Erie Canal scavenger hunt — what fun it would be to have a women's rights quiz. With prizes, of course. Town by town: first woman supervisor, first woman mayor, legislator, council member, doctor, clergy person, dentist, school administrator.
I challenge Conquest residents! A copy of the Port Byron postcard book goes to the winner. Please tell me: Who was the first woman to vote in your family? Who was the first woman supervisor in Conquest? Who was the first woman to serve on the town board? Who was the first female town clerk? Where was the first bread sold? There were several women in early Conquest history that made hats, tell me one. Who was the first female pastor? Who was the owner of the saddlebags the Rev. Benedict carried with him on his ride to Baltimore? The first female head of transportation in Port Byron was from Conquest, who was she? Who were the first, second and third historians? The first female Conquest EMT? Two women wrote for The Port Byron Chronicle; who were they? You can send your answers to me at the town building. Whoever has the most correct answers by Oct. 1, 2020, will win.
To get you started: One of the first women teachers in Conquest was Mabel Slayton. She took over when the male teacher could not control the class. Edith Sevier was the first woman to serve on the Port Byron Board of Education. She was from Throop.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
