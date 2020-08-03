Lincoln: Know your local women's history

I challenge Conquest residents! A copy of the Port Byron postcard book goes to the winner. Please tell me: Who was the first woman to vote in your family? Who was the first woman supervisor in Conquest? Who was the first woman to serve on the town board? Who was the first female town clerk? Where was the first bread sold? There were several women in early Conquest history that made hats, tell me one. Who was the first female pastor? Who was the owner of the saddlebags the Rev. Benedict carried with him on his ride to Baltimore? The first female head of transportation in Port Byron was from Conquest, who was she? Who were the first, second and third historians? The first female Conquest EMT? Two women wrote for The Port Byron Chronicle; who were they? You can send your answers to me at the town building. Whoever has the most correct answers by Oct. 1, 2020, will win.