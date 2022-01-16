Lincoln: Love, stubbornness and support are keys to long marriage

Jan. 9 was our 60th anniversary! We celebrated quietly — a far cry from our 50th, when we renewed our vows and had a wonderful reception and a fantastic cruise to Hawaii. As we were pondering the love, stubbornness, elasticity, perseverance and tenacity that have graced our lives together, we gave thanks for the loving folks around us who have celebrated, comforted and upheld us. Our friends and family, neighbors and colleagues all have added to this adventure called life. Our trust in God and the sacred beauty of a mutual relationship does deserve celebration!

With the help of my sisters, we researched the long marriages in our family history. Married also on Jan. 9 were my great-grandparents Gideon Thomas Halcrow and Margaret McLeod Halcrow; they celebrated 47 years of marriage before Gideon’s death. My great-great-grandparents William and Mary Lang celebrated their 50th in Cortland. The write-up in The Cortland Democrat on Nov. 15, 1918:

GOLDEN WEDDING: Mr. and Mrs. William Lang Celebrate 50 Years Married Life

One of those events that few are permitted to enjoy — fifty years of wedded life — was participated in by a large company of the friends of Mr. and Mrs. William Lang, who recently came to Cortland to reside, from their home of many years in Virgil. The golden wedding festivities were at the home of their daughter, Mrs. Chauncey E. Calkins. 56 Owego St. on Friday 'last, Nov. 8. At noon, dinner was served for twenty-five members of the immediate families. The dining room being decorated in a scheme of gold and white, with yellow and white chrysanthemums and Christmas roses for table flowers, the guests were served by Mrs. Chas. Lord, Mrs. Edwin Fogarty, Mrs. Louis Lang and Mrs. Andrew Vormwald and music was furnished by Howard Calkins, violin and Miss Arlene Lang. piano. In the evening a reception was given for Mr. and Mrs. Lang at which nearly 100 guests called to offer congratulations at the same time presenting a purse of gold and many other valuable gifts. The punch bowl was presided over by Mrs. Andrew Vormwald, Mrs. Earl Phillips and Miss Wava McGrath and music was furnished as at the dinner by Mr. Calkins and Miss Lang.

William Lang of Virgil and Mary L. Spenser were married in the rectory of Calvary Episcopal church in Homer on November 8, 1868 by the Rev. A.W. Cornell/ Their married life has all been spent in Cortland County mostly on farms in Harford and Virgil. Mr. Lang is 79 years of and age and his wife Is 67. They have three children. Eugene Lang of Harford, Louis Lang and Mrs. Chauncey Calkins of Cortland and all three were able to be present at the celebration.

My great-grandparents Chauncey and Minnie Calkins celebrated 55 years together in Cortland. My grandparents William C. and Lillian Viola Pilgrim were married for 54 years, and Andrew and Myrtie Vormwald for 52 years.

We didn’t know Halcrows or Langs, but I knew Calkins, and Dewey and I both witnessed the love, dedication and strength of the Pilgrim and Vormwald marriages. Were they perfect? I don’t think so, but they loved and cared for each other through wars, the Depression, family turmoil and illnesses.

I have been reading (on my second time around) Hewitt’s “The Happiest Life, Seven Gifts, Seven Givers and the Secret to Genuine Success." I agree with Hugh Hewitt’s affirmation of the importance of faith, family, community and fulfilling work. All of my ancestors and my husband’s ancestors observed these qualities. The ancestors and forbearers that established and maintained our town certainly did also.

As we continue to gather to write the comprehensive plan for the town of Conquest, we see the importance of these four affirmations throughout our deliberations — particularly community. Our Cayuga County planning advisers recently said they had never seen such fun and enthusiasm at a town planning gathering! For many of us, that recalled the cohesive community that planned and executed the Conquest sesquicentennial and Conquest Rural Fair. As we continue to gather input for our deliberations (reminder: please return yours by this weekend!) we are pretty sure we will see concern about keeping our treasured rural community safe and beautiful while providing services to enhance our rural heritage.

Keep pandemic journaling, dear readers. Stay safe.

Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.

