I have a big "ta-da" this month! We will be celebrating Conquest Community Day on Aug. 5. Early plans are to have a kiddie parade around the track with prizes for most original costume or decorated “bike," vendors, sports contests (horseshoes, cornhole, free throw, kick ball), fun competitions such as softest beard and best apple pie, lots of food, music and ending with fireworks!

What we need is lots more input and energy from Conquest folks! Want to be involved? For instance, can you volunteer to set up the free throw contest? What about a pickleball tournament? Many years ago we had a Conquest band — could we get one together once again? Give me a call at (315) 776-4726 or just show up at our next planning meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the town building. More exciting news will be shared every month in this column. Mark the date on your calendar.

Last week we were part of a celebration of life for our aunt Margaret Pilgrim Hutchinson. It was a glorious ceremony for the first person in our family to have reached 100 years of age. We shared heartwarming, historical and funny stories, responded to wonderful musical selections (including bagpiping from our cousin Deb) and prayed together. Margaret was my dad’s sister. Their relationship was one of love and respect all their lives. It was wonderful to watch their interactions throughout the years. The celebration continued at Springside — more stories, more family fellowship and sharing with friends. She will be missed so much.

The Countryside United Methodist Church soup sale was a success. We are so grateful to have wonderful cooks, and grateful too for our loyal folks who support our sales. We plan on being part of the Conquest Community Day celebration by having a bake sale, and you know what good cooks we have!

The Community Cupboard at Countryside church on Duck Lake Road is always available for anyone who needs food or supplies. We have been blessed with a community who gives back when they can, and loyal supporters who continue to donate. Vitale Taxes has been a generous conduit — their patrons donate and they share with many food pantries and our cupboard. Thank you to all. “Take a blessing when you need one, bring a blessing when you can.”

May services for the Amazing Grace Parish will be at Countryside at 10 on Sunday mornings. On Sunday, May 14, we will be retiring the banners representing three pastors who attained elder status while serving our church. Bob Anders and his wife, Lynn, lived across from the fire hall. He joined the fire department and was a loyal, active member throughout his tenure with us. Greg Dike was the pastor who made outreach attainable in so many ways. He found a sister Methodist church in La Paz, Bolivia, and we had a wonderful relationship for many years. We truly did not understand poverty and want in a global sense until we met these neighbors to the south. He was also a guitar player, and many of his children’s sermons were sung! Wayne Butler was our bachelor pastor. Church ladies in particular loved to cook and share their casseroles with this busy man, who was a full-time minister and full-time student. Our Women’s Society of Christian Service catered his wedding reception when he wed his lovely Molly at Casowasco. What amazing history to celebrate.

All our local venues and history centers are hoping to share their stories with you. Please stop and enjoy and bring your visiting family.