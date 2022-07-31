Lincoln: Memories of my many 'grands'

Last week I was up very early, almost at sunrise. There is a large lilac bush just outside our kitchen window. As the first rays of the sun hit it, I noticed a large grayish leaf. Then the leaf moved — it was a sparrow who then hopped down to the feeding tray, pecked at a couple of seeds and hopped back up to nuzzle and ruffle the feathers of a sleeping partner. It then hopped down to the feeding tray again, brought back a seed and fed the awakening bird. What a glorious way to start the day! We have two feeding stations and a suet dispenser in this bush, so it has much activity throughout the day, but what a holy moment to share this avian breakfast-in-bed occasion.

I have written often of the importance of grandparents in my life. I was blest. Unusually, I had six great-grandparents when I was born. My mother’s maternal grandparents, Chauncy and Minnie (Lang) Calkins, lived downstairs from us at 56 Owego St. in Cortland. My mother’s paternal grandparents also lived in Cortland, a few blocks away. George Johann Vormwald died when I was just shy of a year old. He was born in Bavaria, Germany, and immigrated when he was 13 years old. The family lived in Trenton, New Jersey, for many years, and moved to Cortland when my grandfather Andrew John Vormwald was about 13.

My father’s paternal grandparents lived in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. “Nanny” (Henrietta Mallagh Pilgrim) sent me a blanket when I was born. She was born in Ireland, moved to England and immigrated to Canada as a young girl. She married the widowed Thomas Minden Pilgrim, and my grandfather William Charles Pilgrim was their son. Thomas died in January 1946 and Henrietta in 1955. My father’s maternal grandmother, Margaret McLeod Halcrow, lived in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada — she had dozens of grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren. Through her, I proudly have several drops of Cree heritage. She also died when I was not quite 1 year old.

I may have met George Vormwald, I'm very sure I did not meet Thomas Pilgrim, and I did not meet Margaret Halcrow. I'm almost positive I met Henrietta Pilgrim in Canada, although I cannot find any photos of such. I have very clear memories of Chauncy and Minnie Calkins. (The photo with this column shows Chauncy and Minnie and I in the backyard of 56 Owego St. In the background is Owego Street School — we lived right next door.) Chauncy became disabled around 1947 and was bedridden for most of the rest of his life. As a 3-year-old, I would come downstairs every morning and have a bowl of oatmeal while sitting in the middle of his bed. My great-grandmother would make old-fashioned oatmeal, soaking the oats overnight and cooking them up in the morning — that is one of the smells that can take me back to those happy days. Both Grandpa Calkins and I loved brown sugar, and we were allowed to have lots of it as we ate our cereal!

Occasionally, Grandpa would come out to the sitting room and sat in the big chair with a blanket over his lap. My grandma, when coaxed, would often play the piano — "O Them Golden Slippers" and "Money Musk" were two of our favorites. I would dance around and Grandpa would give one of his rare smiles. I remember vividly the day he died. I stood with my grandmother as they carried him out of the front door – she was gently weeping and wearing her apron. When our family moved to Port Byron in 1950 she came with us and lived with us for most of the rest of her life. She taught me to knit (mostly garter stitch and always cast on for me) and play solitaire, and shared stories of growing up. She loved her radio programs, "Stella Dallas" and "One Life to Live," but shared her radio so we could listen to our top 40 when we came home from school. One of her favorite treats was scalloped oysters, which my mom would lovingly prepare. What a gift to have a great-grandmother close by! I did appreciate but could have listened more, could have asked more questions.

I am writing a book about my paternal grandmother, Lillian Viola Halcrow Pilgrim. She was a guide, friend, mentor and loving presence. She was a strong woman, a loving wife, a supportive mother and a doting grandmother. It was an honor to know her. I celebrate all the grands in my life, but am starting with the story of “Kukum” — the Cree word for grandmother.

Enjoy summer, dear friends. Blow bubbles. Run in the sprinkler. Dive. Boat. Swim. Lay in your hammock and, most of all, participate in the every weekend activities in our towns and villages!