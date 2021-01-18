Lincoln: Methodist memories in the Conquest area

I have been a Methodist all my life. I was baptized on Jan. 14, 1945, attended Sunday school at Cortland First Methodist nursery department and the beginner departments, participating in Children’s Day by memorizing and speaking poems and singing with the members of my classes. When we moved to Port Byron, our church home was at the First Methodist Church on Church Street (where Frederick Douglass spoke). I attended Sunday school and church and sang in the choir and led the junior choir, and was an officer in Methodist Youth Fellowship. We were married in Camden Methodist Church (and recently celebrated our 59th anniversary) and have attended First Methodist Church in Syracuse (where our son Mark was baptized), Camillus Methodist Church (where our son Scott was baptized), Conquest Methodist Church (daughter Kris’ baptism time) and Countryside United Methodist Church (where our daughter Becky was baptized). There have been many changes and challenges throughout the 75 years I have been associated with the Methodists.