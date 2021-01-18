Lincoln: Methodist memories in the Conquest area

I had planned to start a series on Conquest Rural Fair, but with the past few days' activities I am having trouble concentrating. So I am going to divert at bit and share some personal church history.
I have been a Methodist all my life. I was baptized on Jan. 14, 1945, attended Sunday school at Cortland First Methodist nursery department and the beginner departments, participating in Children’s Day by memorizing and speaking poems and singing with the members of my classes. When we moved to Port Byron, our church home was at the First Methodist Church on Church Street (where Frederick Douglass spoke). I attended Sunday school and church and sang in the choir and led the junior choir, and was an officer in Methodist Youth Fellowship. We were married in Camden Methodist Church (and recently celebrated our 59th anniversary) and have attended First Methodist Church in Syracuse (where our son Mark was baptized), Camillus Methodist Church (where our son Scott was baptized), Conquest Methodist Church (daughter Kris’ baptism time) and Countryside United Methodist Church (where our daughter Becky was baptized). There have been many changes and challenges throughout the 75 years I have been associated with the Methodists.
During a recent series of church services, I challenged church attendees to remember three of their happiest church memories. I got started and just could not stop — I hope, with this list, to evoke good thoughts and happy times that you might remember of your own or similar occasions.
These are in mostly chronological order: Sunday school teachers “Aunt Jen” Ware, her Saturday afternoon Scrabble games and orange soda; Kathryn Wethey and how we looked up to her; Casowasco camping adventures, especially the year that Helen Emerson led the choir and we sang "Mood Indigo"; pledging $100 as the MYF president at the district meeting (that was a lot of money in 1958); sharing church with my best friend, Donna Clark; singing with hundreds of church choir members at the New York State Fair (thank you, Ron Batson); joining the church with the Rev. Joe Browde’s mentorship; Methodist Youth Fellowship in general, including bowling and plays (“I forgot my feet and stepped out”); and a special Halloween party in Wethey’s basement.
As an adult, the experiences are more varied and revolve around the people I worshipped with. I first volunteered for vacation Bible school as a high school student both in Port Byron and Conquest, where I first met Nancy Gilmore and we formed a fast co-teaching friendship. I taught Sunday school also at Camillus with Carolyn Newell, and certainly Conquest and Countryside. After we merged churches, Conquest church became the Teen Kanteen, where we often chaperoned, including one memorable night before Easter when Milt Doty’s band played and we had two of my favorite preteens leading the bunny hop!
I was warmly welcomed into the Women’s Society of Christian Service in 1965 and met some wonderful mentors and friends: Marian Lincoln, Nelia Hart, Eleanor Aldrich, Dodie Hill, Beth Foreman and Kay Reich. After merger, our circle grew to include my United Methodist Women friends: Elaine Rubenau, Marie Southwick, Lela Boyd, Marcia Waterman, Mary Burgdorf and dozens more through district, conference, jurisdiction and national gatherings. Our "study group" times brought young moms together to worship and learn, and gave our kids a play group.
Worship for me has often been about the music. Cantatas — singing in a larger group — in the late '50s with Port Byron Methodist, Federated and Free Methodist churches, and later with the leadership of Kathy Wilt and Joan Youngman. My mom was a church musician, my mother-in-law also, and digging back in my ancestry there were several German organ players. I have witnessed the passion of Lucinda Waterman, Mary Waterman Mack and Eleanor Cook for church music. And when, by default, I became the Countryside piano player, I gloried in the occasional opportunities to duet with my friends JoAnn Hemple, Ginny Meyle and, once in awhile, my husband, Dewey, on the accordion.
Pastors and their families have been integral part of our community. The everlasting example of Dan and Edith Benedict, who welcomed all with their love and support; Don Easton’s children’s sermon explaining his epilepsy disability; Jeff and Netti Aiosa sharing their young family with our congregation (at her birth we planted a Chelsea Aiosa tree, and she is now a lawyer); the ecumenical support of Greg and Mary Margaret Dyke leading to the discovery of a sister church in La Paz; and more to come.
The current pastor of Amazing Grace Parish, which includes Countryside United Methodist Church in Springlake, the Rev. Diane Walker, is conducting virtual worship via Zoom. We would love to have you join us at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Please contact me for the Zoom codes. The Zoom meeting to plan the bicentennial of the four towns and Cato will be coming up on Feb. 2, so whether the groundhog shows or not, help us plan a celebration!
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.