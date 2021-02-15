Lincoln: More Conquest church stories that have brought joy

Communal food preparation is a vibrant part of church life. We are currently famous for our roast beef suppers, but in the past we have hosted oyster stew dinners, chicken and biscuit suppers and ham dinners. We ran the food tent at the Conquest Rural Fair for 11 years. Those experiences of team planning and working have enriched my life and are true examples of God’s grace through the generous offerings of our community.
The Conquest Rural Fair was three days of nonstop activity. Mary Burgdorf always made the sauce for our chili dogs. As many times as I have searched her cookbooks, I cannot find the recipe. She also made the same sauce at Dutch’s, the Port Byron answer to "fast food" in the early '60s. Perhaps in one of Ryan Moon’s mom’s cookbooks? Ralph Belgard was our chief sausage cooker. He insisted on Gianelli sausage links and, of course, peppers and onions. Oh, those peppers and onions! The first year of the fair (1972) half a dozen church ladies sat on our front porch cutting up 50 pounds of onions and a bushel of green peppers — the fellowship and onion tears became legendary!
Roast beef dinners have been a mainstay at Countryside United Methodist for the past 25 years. We used to vary the menu with baked chicken or ham but found that folks liked the roast beef the best, so that’s what we cook! Reading the "supper book" is a history of Conquest cooks. Who made the best cabbage salad, and the pies and rolls and brown breads? The ladies and gentlemen of our town! Paul Waterman met me at the church kitchen at 7 a.m. to make sure the meat was seasoned and wrapped and put in the oven to be tender and ready at suppertime. Literally hundreds of waiters and waitresses have served our meals over the years. We never fail to get comments on our polite young people — a few have even been offered paying positions from their church basement work. Our menu is similar every month, with the exception of the vegetable, which is up to the supper chair to select. Marie Southwick froze gallons and gallons of sweet corn, Norma Ames also graced our tables with homegrown sweet corn. One fall, Jim and Karen Nagle donated acorn squash, and Hills' huge hubbard squashes! The potatoes are grown locally and peeled by our peeling crew with the assistance of an electric peeler. Roland and Hazel Gilhully donated peelers to both the church and fire department to help the hard-working cooks. It really saves time when you are peeling hundreds of pounds. My mother-in-law, Marian Lincoln, was our gravy maven. One supper, Gabe Whitman followed her around and wrote down the steps so that if we ever had to do without her, the gravy would not suffer. We miss not seeing our supper partners and miss the fellowship of our dining room. Hearing folks greeting each other month to month always made me smile.
In the past few weeks we have mourned the loss of two former pastors, the Revs. Lorraine Zimmerman and Don Easton. Don was our great experiment with our own (not shared) pastor. It was a wonderful, exciting, financial step up for our small rural church, but a fulfilling one. Don and Trudy started their family with us — having a parsonage baby really seals the covenant between a pastor and church. The parsonage, at the time, was across from the fire hall, but little Matt learned quickly to sleep through the sirens. As a young pastor, he and we learned together the support and energy that came from shared missions. Don was wise beyond his years and counseled with compassion. His gentle welcome continued to build our merged (Conquest and Springlake) congregation. One of his skills was ministering to children; we had a dozen or so every Sunday who loved their time with him! We were sad when he was transferred to another church, but treasured the memories. He was one of the pastors who came back to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary vow renewal.
Lorraine was a joy to have in our new parsonage. She soon fit into her role as the pastor of three very different worshipping congregations. She reveled in the fellowship and worship and dubbed us (Butler, Countryside, Victory) the Amazing Grace Parish. The name and the fellowship have flourished, and we have grown into her vision. Lorraine was one of those people who "just showed up." Her guidance and suggestions persist. Draping dish towels over our peeled potato pots was her suggestion to avoid browning, and we still follow her example! She introduced new hymns and liturgy, gently and prayerfully. Her vacation Bible school portrayals were legendary! Her health concerns led to her leaving the formal ministry, but she found ways to continue to bless and grow her friends and community.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.