Lincoln: More Conquest church stories that have brought joy

The Conquest Rural Fair was three days of nonstop activity. Mary Burgdorf always made the sauce for our chili dogs. As many times as I have searched her cookbooks, I cannot find the recipe. She also made the same sauce at Dutch’s, the Port Byron answer to "fast food" in the early '60s. Perhaps in one of Ryan Moon’s mom’s cookbooks? Ralph Belgard was our chief sausage cooker. He insisted on Gianelli sausage links and, of course, peppers and onions. Oh, those peppers and onions! The first year of the fair (1972) half a dozen church ladies sat on our front porch cutting up 50 pounds of onions and a bushel of green peppers — the fellowship and onion tears became legendary!

Roast beef dinners have been a mainstay at Countryside United Methodist for the past 25 years. We used to vary the menu with baked chicken or ham but found that folks liked the roast beef the best, so that’s what we cook! Reading the "supper book" is a history of Conquest cooks. Who made the best cabbage salad, and the pies and rolls and brown breads? The ladies and gentlemen of our town! Paul Waterman met me at the church kitchen at 7 a.m. to make sure the meat was seasoned and wrapped and put in the oven to be tender and ready at suppertime. Literally hundreds of waiters and waitresses have served our meals over the years. We never fail to get comments on our polite young people — a few have even been offered paying positions from their church basement work. Our menu is similar every month, with the exception of the vegetable, which is up to the supper chair to select. Marie Southwick froze gallons and gallons of sweet corn, Norma Ames also graced our tables with homegrown sweet corn. One fall, Jim and Karen Nagle donated acorn squash, and Hills' huge hubbard squashes! The potatoes are grown locally and peeled by our peeling crew with the assistance of an electric peeler. Roland and Hazel Gilhully donated peelers to both the church and fire department to help the hard-working cooks. It really saves time when you are peeling hundreds of pounds. My mother-in-law, Marian Lincoln, was our gravy maven. One supper, Gabe Whitman followed her around and wrote down the steps so that if we ever had to do without her, the gravy would not suffer. We miss not seeing our supper partners and miss the fellowship of our dining room. Hearing folks greeting each other month to month always made me smile.