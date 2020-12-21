Lincoln: More memories of the Conquest sesquicentennial

In the 1950s, talk began about a local volunteer fire department — something that did bring all aspects of our town together. We were so proud! Money was raised in creative ways (soy beans drying on the firehouse floor, chicken barbecues starting) as folks from each hamlet saw their fire insurance rates drop and more and more men get trained to fight fires.

Then our sesquicentennial happened! Another shared activity. Churches, Grange, fire department and snowmobilers worked together on this historic occasion. Anyone who was not in the parade was watching! Hundreds gathered along the parade route. Traffic was halted along Route 38 for the parade to pass through. At the end of the parade there was barbecue chicken, switzel, Pepsi and, yes, rides for the kids. We did have a train running through the town barn parking lot. And we all had such a great time we decided to continue to work together to have a celebration the following year and call it the Conquest Rural Fair. Now, if you say Conquest Rural Fair and folks just aren’t listening, it often sounded like Conquest World’s Fair, but we knew our limitations and just celebrated who we were! Lots and lots more about Conquest Rural Fair in future columns. Thank you to the folks from The Citizen (especially David Wilcox) for continuing to support our remembrances and celebrations.