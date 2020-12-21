Lincoln: More memories of the Conquest sesquicentennial

I was all set to move on from Conquest sesquicentennial to Conquest Rural Fair celebrations, but discovered I had a lot more to say about our 150th birthday.
Conquest has "always" been divided into three parts. Springlake (Pineville) in the west, Conquest in the center and Emerson (Peppermill) in the east. Distinctive hamlets each having its own personality. When we established our own township the three population centers did remain discrete, each with its own post office and schools but united now with town officials. This continued until the mid-1930s, when school districts centralized. Conquest kids went to Red Creek, Savannah, Weedsport, Cato-Meridian and Port Byron. Churches still were where folks got together. The Grange was still an advocate for our farm families and a way to socialize. Without local governance, centralized schools tended to divide our township. There were still local ball teams — Little League and farm teams flourished for years, but a good deal of the fellowship and community was missing. Even if you did not have a student in school, everyone attended the neighborhood school Christmas celebration and the picnics tended to be open to everyone.
Elections were spirited, with opponents handing out oyster supper tickets for election night dinners. Checkers for each party kept careful track of who voted and, more importantly, who had not, so that a call could be made and transportation offered. Voting was most often along party lines and if the weather was stormy, it was said to “be a Democrat day” because the populist party would not bother to vote, but the party in the minority could be counted on to vote whatever the weather!
In the 1950s, talk began about a local volunteer fire department — something that did bring all aspects of our town together. We were so proud! Money was raised in creative ways (soy beans drying on the firehouse floor, chicken barbecues starting) as folks from each hamlet saw their fire insurance rates drop and more and more men get trained to fight fires.
Then our sesquicentennial happened! Another shared activity. Churches, Grange, fire department and snowmobilers worked together on this historic occasion. Anyone who was not in the parade was watching! Hundreds gathered along the parade route. Traffic was halted along Route 38 for the parade to pass through. At the end of the parade there was barbecue chicken, switzel, Pepsi and, yes, rides for the kids. We did have a train running through the town barn parking lot. And we all had such a great time we decided to continue to work together to have a celebration the following year and call it the Conquest Rural Fair. Now, if you say Conquest Rural Fair and folks just aren’t listening, it often sounded like Conquest World’s Fair, but we knew our limitations and just celebrated who we were! Lots and lots more about Conquest Rural Fair in future columns. Thank you to the folks from The Citizen (especially David Wilcox) for continuing to support our remembrances and celebrations.
And in my last column for 2020, I would not only say good riddance to 2020 but also recognize the awesomeness that is happening in the middle of this pandemic. The folks who are sharing paper products (well, yes, toilet paper) and checking on each other, the amazing teachers and school officials in all of our districts, the creative ways we are getting together for worship and meetings and the country niceness that overwhelms the politics is a testament to our country, our state, our county and our town! Congratulations all!
And in this holy holiday time, I would like to post a photo of one of Santa’s helpers. Every town has/had one. I think this photo is Phil Waterman, although it could be Tom Hill — we have been blessed with these two gentlemen to fill the role for the past 50 years or so. Kelsey Cole is now a mom, as we share these memories of Santa at church and Santa at the firehouse. And sharing the blessing of living in our own very special place in this world. Stay safe everyone. My heart is broken for the folks we no longer have with us, but the memories persist and I will end the year with a smile.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.
