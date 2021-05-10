Lincoln: Persevering during a pandemic

Combating the pandemic has taken energy, persistence and perseverance — all qualities I have admired from our foremothers. I continue to celebrate the stores that have made special efforts to keep us safe and the heroes that deliver our boxes and the medical personnel who quite literally gave their lives. I am in awe of the Zoom opportunities to keep us in touch and keep things on track. I have had the opportunity to take many courses I could not have fit in if I had to drive to multiple sites. Courses from the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center book club broadened my life and when the pandemic hit, they tried Zooming. United Methodist Women’s book lists continue to stretch my depths of concern. Auburn Public Theater’s invitation to be part of the conversation with persons of color filled me with outrage and sadness. Bible studies have focused my thoughts. My pandemic bubble is so much larger than I could ever imagine. I have taken "Imagine No Racism" from the pastor of Hollywood United Methodist Church and I am currently taking the same course repositioned for central New York with a dozen like-minded souls struggling to learn and understand and take our places as allies and friends.