Lincoln: Persevering during a pandemic

I will not give up on the idea of a bicentennial for the town of Conquest. The planning meeting has been postponed again because we do not know how safe gatherings will be this summer! The next Zoom or in-person meeting will be on June 1. Please stay tuned for details! Any and all ideas are more than welcome!
The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park has opened for the season. If you have yet to go or if COVID-19 concerns kept you away last year, we are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, accessible from Route 31 west of Port Byron or eastbound on the Thruway just before exit 40. It is free. If you are interested in being a docent or volunteering, please stop by.
Conquest Park has opened with social distancing and safety procedures. Please be respectful of others and use our beautiful facilities carefully. This fills me with hope, as do the amazing flowers and blossoming trees.
Our extended family is tentatively making plans for our family reunion/picnic with lots of folks coming to Auburn. It has been two years since we were together and we will be celebrating new babies, jobs and graduations! We are also celebrating each completed vaccination!
As mass vaccination sites open up, I am reminded of the polio shots and trials — again, a speedy turnaround because of the fear of that deadly, paralyzing disease. I am incredibly needle-phobic, but in front of my peers in the school gymnasium, I refused to quiver or quake and so bared my skinny little arm for the shot. Thank you Dr. Salk in the 1950s, and the incredible teams who "warp-speeded" our current vaccines.
Combating the pandemic has taken energy, persistence and perseverance — all qualities I have admired from our foremothers. I continue to celebrate the stores that have made special efforts to keep us safe and the heroes that deliver our boxes and the medical personnel who quite literally gave their lives. I am in awe of the Zoom opportunities to keep us in touch and keep things on track. I have had the opportunity to take many courses I could not have fit in if I had to drive to multiple sites. Courses from the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center book club broadened my life and when the pandemic hit, they tried Zooming. United Methodist Women’s book lists continue to stretch my depths of concern. Auburn Public Theater’s invitation to be part of the conversation with persons of color filled me with outrage and sadness. Bible studies have focused my thoughts. My pandemic bubble is so much larger than I could ever imagine. I have taken "Imagine No Racism" from the pastor of Hollywood United Methodist Church and I am currently taking the same course repositioned for central New York with a dozen like-minded souls struggling to learn and understand and take our places as allies and friends.
I have undertaken writing a book about the Erie House dog, Maude. We are hoping it will be published this fall. I have also begun writing a book about my paternal grandmother, Lillian Viola Halcrow Pilgrim, one of my sheroes, mentors and perseverers. That is a loving task in progress. Thanks to Jill McCarthy and her caring direction and encouragement and contributions from my aunt, sisters and cousins, the book will be finished if not by year’s end, then soon after.
Cleaning and sorting medicine bottles has been a team effort with friends from Countryside United Methodist Church. Over 14,000 bottles are on their way to Matthew 25 Ministries in Ohio. From there they will be distributed worldwide. This recycling ministry helps us to dispose of our bottles and protect medicine distributed in mission situations. Ginny Meyle, Carol Sherman, Marcia Waterman and I had lots of help along the way — Sandy, Mel, Jean, Phil, George, Nancy and dozens of others. This is an ongoing process — the need continues. Thank you all for your prayers.
Joni Lincoln is the historian of the town of Conquest.